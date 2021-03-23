Sidharth Shukla Extends Best Wishes To His Fans Ahead Of The Upcoming Exam Season

Quick links:
Sidharth Shukla is currently enjoying the success of his latest venture titled Broken But Beautiful season 3, which is streaming on the OTT platform ALTBalaji. With the exam season coming up soon, here is how the Balika Vadhu star wished luck to all of his followers appearing for interviews and tests. Here is everything you need to know about his tweet and how his fans responded.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor Sidharth Shukla took to his official Twitter handle earlier today and wished all of his fans and followers who are about to appear for exams and interviews. The actor wrote that his best wishes are with them and also urged them to do well and make everybody around them proud. His latest tweet garnered close to 8k likes and 3k retweets within a few hours of posting it.
To everyone who is appearing for exams ... going for interviews.... or have to file a project ...... My Best Wishes are with you ... do real well and make us all Proud â¤ï¸March 23, 2021
Sidharth Shukla's latest post on Twitter got a lot of responses from his ardent fans and followers. While some expressed their gratitude, others said that Sidharth had a sixth sense because he tweeted right before their exams. Another one of his fans thanked him for motivating his fans always and called him the best idol ever. Here is how a few of his followers responded to the social media post.
Thanks, Sid â¤ï¸ cleared 1st level of entrance. ðŸ¤— you have the 6th sense.March 23, 2021
Thanks, Bhai for motivating me always :)
OMGGGGðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ THABK YOU— whatever bro// ðŸ¤³donkey stories bro (@yallsuckas) March 23, 2021
I am not doing any of this but the pressure of proving myself is always there. And these words from you means alot. You always make us feel blessed to have you as an Idol.— ÀñÄ·ita â¤ (@ANKITASIDISLIFE) March 23, 2021
Thanks for giving me an Idol like you and 2 amazing frnds @Anamika68772178 and @Aayushi_30002
Bhai u won't believe I just sent an email for one of my project proposal which is very imp and got this notification.. OMG....how do u get to know all dis bhai at the right time.... I can't belive...ðŸ¤—— â„ï¸ðŸŒ´VigneshðŸ€Sidâ¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ–¤ (@vigupsn) March 23, 2021
Love u loadz... â¤ï¸#SidharthShukla
Whenever u say things like this... It makes me more aware of the things I want to do n achieve in life.. So thank you so much @sidharth_shukla ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’–— wandererâœ¨âœ¨ (@shubhi1508) March 23, 2021
You are the best idol ever ðŸ‘ #SidharthShukla— Michela Tandara (@MichelaTandara1) March 23, 2021
Sidharth Shukla became a household name after his performance in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He has participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was seen in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well. Shukla has also featured in various music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona alongside his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. His latest web show titled Broken But Beautiful 3 released recently on ALTBalaji and has been garnering positive reviews from the audiences.
Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram on March 21, 2021, to post a picture of himself striking a popular dance pose. The actor donned an all-black outfit and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. By the looks of the picture, it can be stated that the actor has been going through some dance practice sessions and what piqued his fans' and followers' curiosity, was his caption that read, "Something’s coming up..."
