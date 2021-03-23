Sidharth Shukla Extends Best Wishes To His Fans Ahead Of The Upcoming Exam Season

Sidharth Shukla is currently enjoying the success of his latest venture titled Broken But Beautiful season 3, which is streaming on the OTT platform ALTBalaji. With the exam season coming up soon, here is how the Balika Vadhu star wished luck to all of his followers appearing for interviews and tests. Here is everything you need to know about his tweet and how his fans responded.

Sidharth Shukla's Twitter post

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor Sidharth Shukla took to his official Twitter handle earlier today and wished all of his fans and followers who are about to appear for exams and interviews. The actor wrote that his best wishes are with them and also urged them to do well and make everybody around them proud. His latest tweet garnered close to 8k likes and 3k retweets within a few hours of posting it.

Fan reactions on Sidharth Shukla's tweet

Sidharth Shukla's latest post on Twitter got a lot of responses from his ardent fans and followers. While some expressed their gratitude, others said that Sidharth had a sixth sense because he tweeted right before their exams. Another one of his fans thanked him for motivating his fans always and called him the best idol ever. Here is how a few of his followers responded to the social media post.

I am not doing any of this but the pressure of proving myself is always there. And these words from you means alot. You always make us feel blessed to have you as an Idol.

Sidharth Shukla's shows

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after his performance in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He has participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was seen in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well. Shukla has also featured in various music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona alongside his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. His latest web show titled Broken But Beautiful 3 released recently on ALTBalaji and has been garnering positive reviews from the audiences.

Sidharth Shukla's photos

Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram on March 21, 2021, to post a picture of himself striking a popular dance pose. The actor donned an all-black outfit and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. By the looks of the picture, it can be stated that the actor has been going through some dance practice sessions and what piqued his fans' and followers' curiosity, was his caption that read, "Something’s coming up..."

