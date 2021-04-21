Sidharth Shukla Fumes At Oxygen Cylinder Hoarding: 'Sad To See Soul Of Humans Drop'

The sudden increase in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country has put a strain on the healthcare system. As the country grapples to battle with the situation amid the shortage of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines has left actor Sidharth Shukla devastated. He took to Twitter and called out at people who are gaining profits selling things at triple the price. He also stated expressed his anger on people who are trying to take advantage of the current uncertain situation to earn extra money.

Sidharth Shukla voices his opinion on oxygen cylinder hoarding

The actor wrote how heartbreaking it is to see that people have been hoarding oxygen cylinders and medicines that could save someone’s life, just for the sake of money. He spoke about the current situation and the poor health condition of the people. He further tweeted how extremely sad it is that the cheapest thing today is human life. “It’s so sad to see the Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life-saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here! The cheapest thing today is human life !” he wrote.

It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life ! ðŸ’” — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 20, 2021

People, who are so much filled with anger about the current situations, were quick enough to reply to the actor's post. A Twitter user wrote "There is no limit human greed. More We have, More We want. There r ppl who aren't even Covid +Ve yet but still hoarding Groceries, Alcohol, general Medicines along with Remdesivir vials and 02 cylinders just bcz they have money. As long as "I" am alive by any means, Rest can go to hell (sic)" Another user wrote, “I have never felt this helpless god help us overcome this.” A third user chimed in and explained how people are taking advantage of the situation by black marketing medicines that could save a life. He also thanked Sidharth for raising the issue on such a global platform.

There is no limit human greed.More We have,More We want.

There r ppl who are'nt even Covid +Ve yet but still hoarding Groceries,Alcohol,general Medicines along wd Remdesivir vials and 02 cylinders just bcz they have money.

As long as "I" am alive by any means,Rest can go to hell — Avijit Singha (@AvijitSingha_) April 20, 2021

i wish humans were more humane sidharth. if there was anything more important than money and profits for them, i wish it could be lives. ðŸ’” — shreyaa âš ï¸ (@TeraSyapa) April 20, 2021

True. ... blackmailing has already started for vaccines, for ppl who want to move to their home town also getting tickets in black only...sad..please ppl take care fo yourselves.. situation is very difficult outside — juily_thakurâ¤ï¸ Sidheart (@juilythakur) April 20, 2021

Oxygen supply status in India

Even as concerns grow over the scarcity of medical oxygen in hospitals amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India, government sources told PTI on April 20 that the supply has 'increased'. The sources added that the supply of medical oxygen has increased by nearly four times from 1,273 metric tonnes in a day in the last week of February to 4,739 metric tonnes in a day on April 17. The Centre has ramped up efforts to supply oxygen to hospitals by running 'Oxygen Express' trains and oxygen cylinders

