Sidharth Shukla Gave The Sweetest Response To A Fan Posting His Shirtless Pic; See Tweets

Sidharth Shukla had the sweetest response to a fan posting his picture. One of Sidharth Shukla's fans took to Twitter and shared a shirtless picture of the actor. Sidharth Shukla took notice of this tweet and replied to his fan. Since then, this Twitter conversation has gone viral on social media.

Sidharth Shukla comments on his “not so sexy picture” on Twitter

Sidharth Shukla enjoys an immense fan following on social media. He is often seen interacting with them through his official handles and these conversations make headlines in no time. Recently, one of Sidharth Shukla’s fans took to Twitter and posted a shirtless picture of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Along with the picture, the fan wrote, “Good morning my sexy jaan” and tagged Sidharth Shukla’s Twitter handle.

Sidharth Shukla took notice of this tweet and replied to the fan. In his tweet, Sidharth wrote that the picture is “not so sexy”. He continued his tweet and wished the Twitter user and all his fans a “good morning”. As mentioned earlier, this Twitter conversation between Sidharth Shukla and his fan went viral in no time. Take a look at these tweets below.

Another fan reassured Sidharth Shukla about his looks and tweeted that the actor is “always sexy”. Sidharth Shukla noticed this tweet and thanked the fan for his kindness. Take a look at this Twitter interaction and some other reactions to the previous conversation below.

Sid you are always sexy dude ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ — Mohammed Moiz I (sidheart) (@MohammedMoizI1) March 24, 2021

And your always kind ðŸ˜Œ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 24, 2021

You always looks sexy @sidharth_shukla ! And more than that , its your principles and morals that keep you sexy 24/7 ðŸ˜Œâ¤ï¸

But well , a very good morning indeed ðŸŒ» — Ananya âœ¨ (@ananyaaaa_x) March 24, 2021

Sidharth Shukla’s special Holi performance

Since Holi is just around the corner, many channels are planning various programs to celebrate the festival. Even though the festival will be a bit different due to the pandemic, Sidharth Shukla has a special gift for his fans. The Balika Vadhu actor will be performing at Colors TV’s Holi Special titled Rang Barse 2021. The channel confirmed the same in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, the channel also shared a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla’s performance from this Holi special. In the video, Sidharth is sporting a black ensemble and dancing with a few backup dancers. He also recorded a special message for his fans in his trailer. Apart from Sidharth Shukla many other actors are joining this Holi special. Watch Sidharth Shukla’s Holi special performance below.

Ahem Ahem!!

Bilkul sahi suna aapne, Sidharth kar rahe hai aapka intezaar, sath manane ke liye yeh #Holi ka tyohaar ðŸŽ¨

Watch @sidharth_shukla on #RangBarse2021, 27 March raat 7 baje, sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/TSop8p8X0g — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) March 23, 2021

Image Credit: Sidharth Shukla Instagram