Bigg Boss 13: 'Sidharth Shukla Is Better Than Saif Ali Khan', Says Shehnaaz Gill's Father

Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, recently made headlines after his sensational comment in a media interview; where he drew similarities between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship with Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. In the media interview, Sukh (Shehnaaz's father) also expressed his displeasure with the growing closeness between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, and also discussed their relationship prospectus. Here is all you need to know about the interview.

Shehnaaz Gill's father unhappy with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's growing closeness?

In the interview published on an online portal, Sukh compared Sidharth Shukla to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, only because they both are involved in a romantic relationship with a younger woman. Sukh sighed saying Sidharth Shukla is better than Saif Ali Khan, as he is unmarried and has no children. Sukh, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house during the 'Family week', seemed considerably disappointed over Shehnaaz Gill's behaviour and warned her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla. In the interview, he also voiced his discomfort over Sidharth and Shehnaaz's age gap and seemed equally disturbed with the growing closeness between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Further in the interview, Shehnaaz's father also discussed how he wants Shehnaaz to win the title of Bigg Boss 13. He, who recently entered the house for the family week, also expressed his desire to Shehnaaz, where he asked her to concentrate on her game. He also motivated her by saying she is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and has all chances of winning the show.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

