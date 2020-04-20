Actor Sidharth Shukla Is EXEMPTED From Cooking At Home For This Reason? Read Details

Sidharth Shukla is one of those celebs who is certainly making his COVID-19 lockdown a productive one. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had recently shared some glimpses of him doing some household chores like cleaning the dishes as well as his home with his fans through his social media handles. Sidharth Shukla had also shared a video of himself trying to make roti during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, recently the Bigg Boss 13 winner revealed that he is no more allowed to cook during the COVID-19 lockdown like he did at his home.

Sidharth Shukla revealed that he is exempted from cooking during the COVID-19 lockdown

Sidharth Shukla recently conducted a chat session with his fans on social media. Fans bombarded Sidharth Shukla with several questions. However, one of the fans asked him if he still gets to cook amidst the COVID-19 lockdown as he had learnt some cooking during his stint inside the Bigg Boss house.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner revealed why he is not allowed to cook

However, Sidharth Shukla replied that his mother was not that impressed with his cooking skills. Sidharth Shukla also revealed that now his mother has taken up the cooking duty entirely while he is exempted from it. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's plight is quite relatable with those who are still struggling with their cooking skills.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner was also asked about the favourite thing which he loves to do during the lockdown. Sidharth replied that he loves to sleep during this lockdown phase. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was also asked where will he first go once the lockdown ends. To this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor replied that he would go to a film or television set and get back to work.

