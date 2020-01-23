Sidharth Shukla's Journey In The Bigg Boss House And His Fans' Predictions

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss and has been there on the show since the beginning of the season. He is a popular face in Indian television, having appeared in many shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak among many others. The Bigg Boss house is known for having many twists and turns. The viewers get to see many friendships bloom into strong relationships. However, many friendships also turn bitter. Sidharth Shukla is a contestant known to have a very erratic graph in terms of relationships with other contestants in the house.

Erratic relationship graph of Sidharth Shukla with other contestants

Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai

The two contestants were the lead cast in a television serial, Dil Se Dil Tak. The two were seen having some big fights in the house. It was suspected by fans that they were allegedly having an affair before entering the house or some sort of creative differences were there, leading to them having issues with each other. But recently the two were seen making efforts to get cordial with each other on the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Azim Riaz

The two contestants started off as very good friends in the show but later turned into enemies giving air to small fights and making them bigger. But recently the two were seen reconciling on the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

The two contestants were seen getting close to each other on the show. Their fans even started calling them ‘SidNaaz’ until recently, where the two can be seen drifting apart and can be seen fighting a lot lately.

Nominations received:

Owing to his aggressive nature, Sidharth Shukla got physically involved two times on the show with two contestants on separate weeks. As a punishment, he was nominated for two consecutive weeks twice. Other than that he has been nominated a few other times as well but he enjoys huge fan support.

Captaincy

He has been the captain on the show once.

Winning Predictions

Sidharth Shukla has a huge fan base. Fans have been predicting on Twitter that he might win the show. There are hashtags and stories regarding him that trend on Twitter almost every day. In fact, even the previous winners of Bigg Boss have been seen predicting that Sidharth Shukla might be the winner of this season.

