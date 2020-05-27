Sidharth Shukla, Kapil Sharma And Others Come Up With A Song To Motivate Indians; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been in the headlines after he dropped a new song. This has come as a sweet surprise for his fans on Twitter. He has starred in this song that has been made by several artists like Hariharan, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan, and others. It is titled as Phir Tera Time Aayega.

Sidharth Shukla shares Phir Tera Time Aayega

Taking to his social media handle, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla posted a tweet, where fans can see that he has dropped a new song and it is titled as Phir Tera Time Aayega. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Here’s a little something for all of you…” Here is the tweet by Balika Vadhu actor:

Here’s a little something for all of you..https://t.co/kwWDFVOhJ2 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 27, 2020

This new song features several artists and celebrities, including Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh, and others. Hariharan and Kapil Sharma were seen in the major part of the song. Fans are loving this new song and they have been taking to their social media handles to express what they feel about it. A fan by the handle name @faeintheclouds said, “You are sooooo amazing, Sid. I am so proud of how far you have come! It makes me so emotional when I hear about you and what you have achieved all these years to be where you are today. You deserve the world, bub and I really hope you get that world someday, soon enough.”

Another fan said, “Your " Little Something " Is More Than the World to #SidHearts. The World Full of Infinite Love & No MIXTURE!! Love You @sidharth_shukla!!” Fans have been retweeting this song all over the internet. It also features several other celebrities like Sanjeev Kapoor and Neeti Mohan.

Your " Little Something " Is More Than The World To #SidHearts. The World Full Of Infinite Love & No MIXTURE !!



Love You @sidharth_shukla ❤ !! — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) May 27, 2020

It's amazing Siddy boy ❤️❤️



You rock ....You make us proud everyday❤️#PhirTeraTimeAayega pic.twitter.com/tLT6aMvqx9 — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC♥️ (@SidShukla_1) May 27, 2020

According to reports, musician Hariharan has stated that he, along with other artists, wanted to make a song to cheer people up. They wanted this song that would make people dance with joy and an abundance of happiness. He also said that his new song is his tribute to every Indian who is fighting out there. It is penned by Lyricist Vinod Nair, who has said that it is his effort to encourage people so they do not lose their hopes amidst the lockdown. Fans have showered the comments section of this song with hearts and praises.

