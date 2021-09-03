Sidharth Shukla Last Rites: Heartbroken Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Outside His Residence

The last rites for Sidharth Shukla are currently underway and visuals of heartbroken Shehnaaz Gill from outside his residence were seen on Friday afternoon. The family members and closest of friends were seen paying last respects to the talented TV star. Apart from inconsolable Shehnaz Gill, others who were spotted at the last ritual included Sidharth’s Bigg Boss co-contestants Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Sambhavana Seth and Rahul Mahajan. The actor's remains were soon handed over to his family and transported to his Mumbai home in Oshiwara.

Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem report

Details of Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem report have emerged on Friday from Cooper Hospital in Mumbai which stated that no external or internal injuries were found on his body. However, a histopathological study is also set to be conducted. The team of doctors seems to have sought a final opinion as the Cooper Hospital stated that his cause of death could be ascertained only after the histopathological examination was performed. They have also preserved his viscera for further chemical examination.

Sidharth Shukla's family gives statements

As per the statement of the family to the police, Sidharth felt uneasy around 3-4 a.m. He was then given medicines, after which he went to sleep. It was when he did not wake at 7 a.m., and his mother informed his sister. Then they called their doctor home. However, the doctor suggested that he be immediately taken to the hospital.

The Cooper hospital stated that Sidharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital. This was the statement of the authorities to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team that visited the hospital. Meanwhile, a Mumbai police team visited his residence in Oshiwara. His mortal remains were kept in the Cooper hospital itself throughout the night. His residence has been visited by many of his celebrity friends, industry colleagues and others. This included the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, among others.

Sidharth Shukla's career as an actor

Known for his role in popular Television drama Balika Vadhu, the late Sidharth Shukla received the spotlight after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Moreover, he was seen in a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He has also appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi. In 2014, he starred opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. After the success of Bigg Boss 13, he featured in numerous music videos alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and also the series Broken But Beautiful 3.