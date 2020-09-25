Sidharth Shukla Launches New 'Sidhearts' Filter On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Actor and model Sidharth Shukla recently uploaded a short video on Instagram Reels promoting his new Instagram filter - Sidhearts. The actor also answered some interesting questions about his likes and dislikes in the video. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's video and see how fans have responded to the Sidhearts Reels.

Sidharth Shukla's Sidhearts Reels

The short video starts with the actor answering a few questions. Fans see an image of a coffee cup, to which he says no. Then comes a logo of tea, to which he says yes. Then fans see a logo of dumbells that indicate workout, to which he says 'Yes!'. Take a look at some other responses:

Question - News: Answer - Always

Question - Social Media: Answer - Hmm... that's debatable

Question - Fans: Answer - Most Important

Question - Sidhearts: Answer - A big... A very big yes

After he is done with the Q&A round, the actor showcases his new filter. Fans can see a pink tint emerge and pink hearts also follow that are cropping on the camera. A heart behind the star's head also pops up. Then the actor mentions - 'They say a lot of people wear their heart on their sleeves, then you guys can wear it on your face'. He gives a thumbs-up sign and the video ends. The actor looks very good in all the shots and can be seen smiling.

The video was captioned - 'Sidhearts'. Many fans and admirers of the actor liked and commented on the video. Most fans liked the filter as well. Take a look at the comments on his video:

Pic Credit: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

The actor is also very active on his social media account, especially his Instagram. In his last post, fans could spot a black and white picture of the actor. The picture was a portrait of the actor and Sidharth was seen giving a charming smirk in his post. In his caption, he asked his fans to guess what he was thinking. Many fans came up with hilarious responses and liked the picture. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

