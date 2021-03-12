Sidharth Shukla Meets His Onscreen Mother-in-law From 'Balika Vadhu' Smita Bansal

Popular film and TV actor Sidharth Shukla reunited with his Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal on Thursday. In the photo, Sidharth can be seen sporting a casual avatar in a white round-neck tee teamed up with a pair of denim. Meanwhile, his co-star Smita Bansal too looked comfy in her full-sleeved tee. The picture is receiving an overwhelming response on the internet from their fans.

Sidharth meets Balika Vadhu co-star Smita:

Instagram users and fan-pages of Sidharth Shukla flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. One-word compliments such as "handsome" and "hottie" were a common sight. Meanwhile, a section of fans proclaimed that it was not a recent but a throwback picture. However, another section of fans started speculating if the duo has reunited for any upcoming project.

Where are Balika Vadhu stars now?

Balika Vadhu, the popular Colors TV show, aired from 2008 to 2016. In the series, Sidharth played the character of Shivraj Shekhar while Smita essayed the character of Sumitra. Sidharth was a part of the show from 2012 to 2015. Apart from Sidharth and Smita, the ensemble star cast of the show featured a handful of actors, such as Avinash Mukherjee, Surekha Sikri, Sriti Jha, Sargun Mehta, Anup Soni, and Anjum Farooki, among many others. The series revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood.

Along with the show, Sidharth Shukla also tried his luck in showbiz as he marked his debut in 2014 with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer rom-com Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Later, he played the lead in Colors TV's another show, Dil Se Dil Tak, which featured Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. However, Sidharth earned a massive fandom when he participated in a popular reality show.

On the other hand, his co-star Smita Bansal, post Balika Vadhu, worked in a handful of TV series. Most recently, she was seen in Sab TV's comedy-drama series Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she played the character of the lead's mother. The Sidharth Nigam and Ashi Singh starrer show, which started airing in 2018, ended in February 2021.

