Sidharth Shukla No More: Political Leaders 'shocked,' Pray For Family's Strength

After fans, friends, colleagues and celebrities, now Indian politicians have also expressed sadness and shock towards the sudden demise of young model-actor Sidharth Shukla. Union Minister for Civil Aviation - Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders including Sambit Patra, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted regarding the unfortunate incident. The initial reports mentioned the actor suffered cardiac arrest however post-mortem results are awaited.
Civil Aviation Minister Scindia wrote that the news has 'shocked' him and he is praying for his family 'to bear this great loss'.
टेलीविजन के सुप्रसिद्ध एवं प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर ने मुझे स्तब्ध कर दिया हैं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें तथा उनके परिजनों को यह भारी दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे।— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 2, 2021
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the young actor's passing away news as 'Unbelievable, terrible, FRAGILE & UNPREDICTABLE'.
Unbelievable and terrible news ..passing away of #SidharthShukla at this tender age.— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 2, 2021
Such is life …FRAGILE & UNPREDICTABLE
ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A7Yn2iiC5v
BJP's national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted his condolences for the deceased's 'family, friends & admirers'.
Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of television & film actor #SiddharthShukla— RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) September 2, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & admirers.
ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/9CfuCv9z4m
Taking to her Facebook, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote the news of the actor's death is saddening and shocking.
BJP leader from Haryana Arun Yadav remembered Sushant Singh Rajput while tweeting about Sidharth Shukla.
Two tv actors , Two Upcoming Superstar Both went silently . 😥#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zwcDwinEyB— Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) September 2, 2021
BJP Delhi spokesperson Neha Shalini dua wrote 'it's just unbelievable and shocking'.
#RIPSidharthShukla | It's just unbelievable and shocking: #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Mug7lfAHxm— Neha Shalini dua (@NehaShalini2) September 2, 2021
Sidharth Shukla, who began his acting journey through television, recently passed away due to cardiac arrest, as informed by the Cooper Hospital on Thursday. The reports stated that he had already lost his life before reaching the hospital. As the fans were shocked to the core on hearing the news about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, they expressed their grief on the internet by sharing the actor’s pictures. One of the fans stated how it was shocking and heartbreaking to know about the actor’s demise while another one expressed their anger at how life was so cruel and unpredictable while praying for his family. Another fan stated that he was still alive in their hearts. Some of the others stated that he was their inspiration and prayed for his mother and sister to give them strength to deal with this loss.
A fan added how his hands were shivering while listening to the news about the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor passing away while another fan mentioned how one more rising star passed away from the industry. A fan also added how he was one of the most loved celebrities and wrote that he can’t even imagine what his family and fans must be going through. Some fans were still hoping that the news would come out to be a lie. Some of the fans wished the actor’s soul to rest in peace and assured that he will remain in their hearts forever. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions and see how they expressed their sadness over Sidharth Shukla’s demise.
