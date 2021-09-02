Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla No More: Political Leaders 'shocked,' Pray For Family's Strength

Popular actor-model Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly on Thursday. The news has shocked the entire country with citizens expressing shock over the matter

After fans, friends, colleagues and celebrities, now Indian politicians have also expressed sadness and shock towards the sudden demise of young model-actor Sidharth Shukla. Union Minister for Civil Aviation - Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders including Sambit Patra, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted regarding the unfortunate incident. The initial reports mentioned the actor suffered cardiac arrest however post-mortem results are awaited. 

Politicians react to Sidharth Shukla's demise

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia wrote that the news has 'shocked' him and he is praying for his family 'to bear this great loss'. 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the young actor's passing away news as 'Unbelievable, terrible, FRAGILE & UNPREDICTABLE'.

BJP's national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted his condolences for the deceased's 'family, friends & admirers'. 

Taking to her Facebook, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote the news of the actor's death is saddening and shocking. 

BJP leader from Haryana Arun Yadav remembered Sushant Singh Rajput while tweeting about Sidharth Shukla.

 

BJP Delhi spokesperson Neha Shalini dua wrote 'it's just unbelievable and shocking'. 

Sidharth Shukla no more

Sidharth Shukla, who began his acting journey through television, recently passed away due to cardiac arrest, as informed by the Cooper Hospital on Thursday. The reports stated that he had already lost his life before reaching the hospital. As the fans were shocked to the core on hearing the news about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, they expressed their grief on the internet by sharing the actor’s pictures. One of the fans stated how it was shocking and heartbreaking to know about the actor’s demise while another one expressed their anger at how life was so cruel and unpredictable while praying for his family. Another fan stated that he was still alive in their hearts. Some of the others stated that he was their inspiration and prayed for his mother and sister to give them strength to deal with this loss.

Netizens mourn the loss

A fan added how his hands were shivering while listening to the news about the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor passing away while another fan mentioned how one more rising star passed away from the industry. A fan also added how he was one of the most loved celebrities and wrote that he can’t even imagine what his family and fans must be going through. Some fans were still hoping that the news would come out to be a lie. Some of the fans wished the actor’s soul to rest in peace and assured that he will remain in their hearts forever. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions and see how they expressed their sadness over Sidharth Shukla’s demise. 

