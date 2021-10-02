Sidharth Shukla One Month Death Anniversary: Fans Get Emotional, Pay Tribute To Late Actor

The untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2 left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. Following the unfortunate news, several fans and celebrities took to their social media to flood prayers and condolences to his family and also paid a tribute to his contribution to the industry as an actor. After a month of his death, fans are now trending his name on the micro-blogging site to pay him a tribute.

Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on his 1-month death anniversary

The industry and fans were left shattered after the untimely demise of the popular television actor. Many found the news unfathomable while some expressed their grief by remembering the actor and his work on social media. On his one month death anniversary, netizens could not help but remember the late actor and his loved ones as #SidharthShukla trended on Twitter with thousands of fans sharing sweet words in his memory.

One fan wrote, ''The pain doesn’t fade away. As much as I know that u’ll live forever in our hearts & we’ll cherish forever the memories u gave us,I don’t know when or If it will stop hurting…the void & the pain are still there.I hope you r at peace & in a better place.I miss u@sidharth_shukla''

The pain doesn’t fade away. As much as I know that u’ll live forever in our hearts & we’ll cherish forever the memories u gave us,I don’t know when or If it will stop hurting…the void & the pain are still there.I hope you r at peace & in a better place.I miss u @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/Sj5UVVak4f — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) October 2, 2021

Another fan seemed to have come to terms with his passing away as they wrote, ''It will remain always, we can't unlove him, but eventually we will start living without him, it's an agreement between us and life, but the hollowness will remain until we meet again'' while another wrote, ''He is miles ahead of everyone.. he will be fondly remembered as the first superstar of Indian TV''.

You will always be alive in our hearts forever. Miss you @sidharth_shukla 💔#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/83rMLWIIvn — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC ❤️ (@SidShukla_1) October 2, 2021

Several fans also mentioned Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill in their tweets as one wrote, ''Still can't able to believe 2 September I'll never ever going to forget you.... Is mahine men me Roz shyd ak ak second Shehnaaz ky liye bht Pareshan hwe.'' Check out the tweets posted by the fans to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his one month death anniversary.

It’s been 1 month now ! 🙏 peace



Miss you Sid Bhaiya @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ReG73bm6BG — Harshit The Cutest Star (@Thecuteststar) October 2, 2021

"Missing me?"



"Missing you a lot.

But i know your warmth and light will always reach those that you love and those who love you 💫.

Love you forever, my sunshine @sidharth_shukla❤" pic.twitter.com/8shWe2AfhH — I Hate You Ka Opposite (@lifelong_rahega) October 2, 2021

I MISS YOU @sidharth_shukla A little too much, a little too often, and a little more every day.#SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/HxWUHTdwbK — Parul (@Parul_Sidheart) October 2, 2021

Image: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla