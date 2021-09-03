Sidharth Shukla Passes Away: Varun Dhawan & Others Arrive At Actor's House To Pay Respects

Tributes poured in for Sidharth Shukla after his untimely demise in Mumbai on Thursday, September 2. Not just the social media posts that paid respects to the late actor, many of them also visited his family to extend their condolences. The stars could be seen getting emotional as they remembered their friend.

Celebrities pay visit to Sidharth Shukla's family

Some of the stars could be seen returning to Mumbai upon hearing the news of Sidharth Shukla's death. This included contestants from the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

Jasmin and Aly could be seen looking emotional as they exited the airport. The latter in particular could be seen breaking down while talking on the phone.

Rahul, upon his arrival on the airport, gestured to the paparazzi that he was heartbroken by the news. The singer indicated that he was not in the mood to talk with the media.

Later, him and his wife, actor Disha Parmar were seen arriving at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Varun Dhawan was one of the other stars who was snapped at the venue. The actor had starred alongside Sidharth in the movie Humpty Shama Ki Dulhania in 2014.

There were numerous fans who also landed around his residence. Fans also set up a poster of him near his residence. Some of them even got emotional at the venue and shared that they had got shocked with the news of the Balika Vadhu star.

There was also heavy deployment of police officials at the venue. A team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation too had visited the hospital and recorded the statements of the authorities.

Sidharth was brought dead at the Cooper Hospital, the authorities stated on Thursday. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack. It was his family members who brought him to the hospital. His co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, who was known as his close friend and sometimes also as his rumoured girlfriend, is in a state of shock after hearing this sad news.

Sidharth was considered one of the biggest stars of the TV industry in last 2-3 years.