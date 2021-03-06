Sidharth Shukla Praises Shehnaaz Gill For Her New Song 'Fly', Says 'proud Of You'

Shehnaaz Gill’s music video with Badshah released recently and she has been receiving tons of love and applause for her performance in the song. Even Sidharth Shukla shared his opinion on how he liked her new song and posted it on social media. The actor praised Shehnaaz Gill along with Badshah who were seen together in their new song named Fly.

Sidharth reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video

Just heard the song FLY loved it ... @Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 5, 2021

Actor Sidharth Shukla recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this lovely message for Shehnaaz Gill and rapper Badshah about their new music video together. In the post, he stated that he just listened to Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's new song, Fly, and mentioned how he was a huge fan of the former. He further praised Shehnaaz stating how good she looked in the music video and added how proud he was of her. In the end, he adorably sent more power to her for such a stunning performance in her latest music video.

Shehnaaz Gill immediately responded to his post and added a smiling face emoji with hearts around as a thank you to Sidharth. Even fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were delighted to see this post as it depicted a cute bond between the two. Many of the fans took to Sidharth Shukla’s Twitter and stated how Shehnaaz was the most beautiful thing that happened to him while many of them adored his sweet gesture of adorably complimenting Shehnaaz through Twitter. Some of the fans also mentioned how Shehnaaz would be overwhelmed to see this lovely post from her good friend while others expressed their love for the actor by adding heart symbols in the comments. Some of the fans even praised how Sidharth appreciated and motivated her and hoped that they may have a great bond with each other. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sidharth Shukla’s tweet about the latest Shehnaaz Gill’s music video.

One thing i realise, u very well known to appreciate and motivate everyone not only ur loved ones❤🙏

May she receive more success as of u and u must have the best bond❤🙏 — Hussain (@IamHussain1990) March 6, 2021

❤❤❤ — SidNaaz Haqse (@indiancore75) March 6, 2021

🥰 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 5, 2021

She is the most beautiful thing that happened to Sidharth shukla — samskgill (@samskgill) March 6, 2021

Sidharth Shukla’s latest

The actor has appeared in a variety of music videos such as Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and now the fans have been waiting for his upcoming music video Habit voiced by one of the finest singers in the industry, Shreya Ghoshal. Apart from these, he will soon be seen in the latest season of the popular web series, Broken But Beautiful.

