Actor Sidharth Shukla is currently promoting his recently launched show Broken But Beautiful 3 everywhere. Recently, he was spotted promoting the show on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Sidharth has played the role of Agastya Rao in the show.

Sidharth Shukla promotes Broken But Beautiful 3 on the sets of Dance Deewane

Sidharth Shukla will be seen in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. In the photos, Sidharth can be seen with the judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. Sidharth can be seen wearing a black shirt and matching trousers whereas Madhuri can be seen in a crimson red saree. Judge Tushar can be seen in a silver coloured shirt whereas judge Dharmesh can be seen wearing an off-pink jacket. Photographer Viral Bhiyani took to Instagram to share the photos of Sidharth from the sets of the show. Check the photos out below.

Broken But Beautiful 3 revolves around Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai. Agastya is a theatre director whereas Rumi comes from a rich family. Eventually, they both experience love and heartbreak. The show will revolve around how Agastya and Rumi who come from different strata of society , fall in love but eventually they start building a relationship which turned out to be toxic. The web series has always focused on the themes of how difficult it is to fall out of love than to fall in it. The main lead of the first two seasons were played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Apart from Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhatt, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh , Taniya Kalra, Saloni Khanna and Bishaka Thapa plays crucial roles in the show. The show is created by Priyanka Ghose and written by Rajat Arora. Broken But Beautiful 3 released on May 29, 2021.

Dance Deewane 3 airs on Colors TV and is currently running its 87th episode. The show stars judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Only top 10 contestant are now left on the show. The show airs on Colors TV at weekends on 9 pm and is also available to stream on the VOOT anytime.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA/ COLORS TV'S INSTAGRAM

