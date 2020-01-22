Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Best Moments From 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Bigg Boss 13 has a massive fan following and it is quite evident. The audience and viewers never missed an opportunity to express their point of view or support for their favourite contestant. The reality television show Bigg Boss is known for its extravagant things, be it fights, love, friendships or arguments. In the past, where certain relationships have turned into successful couples, there have been fights that have gone on forever. Something similar is happening in the current season of Bigg Boss 13 where reported ex-flames Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are having a bitter-sweet bonding with each other.

The duo has previously worked together on the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth and Rashami were rumoured to have dated each other during the show. In fact, it was their onscreen romance that made the highlights from the show. Here are some of the romantic moments from the show that made headlines for Sidharth and Rashami's sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla To Reconcile?

Parth and Shorvori's romantic dance moment:

Parth aka Sidharth and Shorvori aka Rashami were seen having a perfect couple moment in the video. Sidharth and Rashami portrayed the on-screen husband-wife character in the show. The duo was seen having a romantic dance performance on an old love song. The two showcased the bond shared between the married couple perfectly in this episode. Rashami looked stunning in an all-red dress while Sidharth was looking handsome as always in his simple casual t-shirt and pants.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Bury The Hatchet, #SidRa Fans Get Emotional

Parth's lovely surprise for Shorvori:

While the couple in the show was seen going through a rough phase, Parth did not leave any chance to make his on-screen wife feel happy. In this episode, Parth surprises Shorvori with a beautifully decorated room. As soon as Shorvori enters the room filled with balloons and flowers she looks very happy and thanks Parth for his efforts. Here Parth gives major husband goals to his viewers.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: An Irritated Sidharth Shukla Decides To Part Ways With Shehnaaz Gill

Shorvori's emotional confession to Parth:

In this episode, Shorvori confesses to Parth about her health and that she has very little time left. While Parth is seen sleeping, Shorvori opens up looking at him and pours her heart out. She confesses how much she loves him and how he has always supported her. This moment surely bought tears in the eyes of the viewers. The scene is a perfect scenario that showcases the pure bond of love between the couples perfectly.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Hug It Out, Is A New Equation On Cards?

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.