Sidharth Shukla Reveals Who Is 'the Queen That The Beast Inside Him Protects'; Guess

Sidharth Shukla, in a recent Twitter interaction with Viral Bhayani, answered one of the questions that his fans have been waiting to know. Viral Bhayani tagged Sidharth Shukla and asked him who is his 'queen' to which Sidharth left a sweet reply. Read more here.

Sidharth Shukla reveals who his queen is

Pic credit: Sidharth Shukla's Twitter

Viral Bhayani in a tweet wrote, "Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen". He further asked the actor who was his queen and used #sidharthshukla and #sidhearts. Sidharth replied to the tweet and said that usually he doesn't reply to such questions but he will as he also did for the previous one. The actor revealed that his queen is the one "who raised him", which means Sidharth Shukla's queen was none other than his mother.

Many fans liked the actor's response and praised him in the comments section. While some opted for emojis like heart and emotional face emoji, others opted for gifs and some lovely comments. Take a look -

The actor gained popularity for his stint in a popular reality show. During the run of the show, the actor was heard many times saying that he was a 'Mumma's boy'.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the music video of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona. The music video also featured Shehnaaz Gill. The music video was released on 25th November 2020 and currently has over 150 million views. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were also seen on screen together before in Darshan Raval's music video for the song Bhula Dunga.

The actor will next be seen in the romantic drama web series Broken But Beautiful season 3. The series will feature actress Sonia Rathee opposite Sidharth Shukla in the lead role. The first two seasons of the show featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles. The makers have yet to announce the release date of the series. Sidharth is best known for his role in hit TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Source: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

