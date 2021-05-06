Sidharth Shukla Says 'never To Use Loo In Dreams', Fans Go On A Memefest

Actor Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to share an interesting thing with his fans on social media. Sidharth Shukla is very active on Twitter and often shares his personal thoughts on social media platforms. Recently, he shared a tweet and advised his fans to never use the bathroom in their dreams and called it a set up.

Sidharth Shukla warns never to use the bathroom in dreams

Never use the loo in your dreams ..... it’s a set up 😇 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 6, 2021

Netizens showered immense love on Sidharth Shukla’s post. Several fans started asking the reasons behind the tweet while several others made fun memes out of the tweet. Have a look at some of the comments below.

Sidharth Shukla’s social media presence

Sidharth Shukla is quite active on his social media and often shares daily updates about his life with his fans. Recently, Sidharth urged people to stop playing politics over the pandemic statistics. In the tweet, he wrote, “ Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually losing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones.” Take a look at the tweet below.

Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually loosing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones 🙏🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2021

Previously, Sidharth had expressed his grief over the news about how people were hoarding medical essentials in the current situation of crisis. In the tweet he wrote, “It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life-saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here! The cheapest thing today is human life !” Check out his tweet below.

It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life ! 💔 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 20, 2021

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla is currently working on the third season of Broken But Beautiful. He will play the role of Agastya Rao in the show. He will also feature in Shreya Ghoshal’s upcoming music video of the song Habit. Sidharth Shukla also played a crucial role in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania. He made his debut in the television industry with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Sidharth became famous for his role in the show Balika Vadhu. He also participated in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and several others. He also hosted two seasons of India’s Got Talent.

Promo Image: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

