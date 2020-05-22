Sidharth Shukla Sends Condolences To Fans Tested Positive With Coronavirus

Sidharth Shukla is not much of a social media user. He rarely posts pictures, but he makes sure that he sends his love to his fans. After winning the title of Bigg Boss 13, he gained a lot of followers and his fans love him immensely. They are often seen supporting him in whatever he does. In this time of quarantine, one of his fans connected to him and told about his health amid Coronavirus. Here is how he responded to him.

Read Also | 'Balika Vadhu': Sidharth Shukla Remembers 'birth Of The Character Shiv Raj Shekhar'

Sidharth Shukla replies to fans suffering from coronavirus

Sidharth Shukla recently learned that two of his fans have been tested positive for COVID-19 and through his social media account. A fan who goes by the name Sidharth Shukla Fans (SidHeart) informed Siddharth on Twitter that the person behind another fan account named SidNaaz (a term for Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill fan) has been tested positive. As soon as he learnt about his fan's condition, he did not waste time in replying to them. He wrote a heartfelt message for his fans on his Twitter for the COVID-19 patient.

The fan account Sidharth Shukla Fans (SidHeart), took to his twitter and wrote "Hi please pray for Sidnaaz Fans Girl found positive in Delhi needs prayer. Please pray in my tweets". After this, Sidharth wrote a reply to her fan and wrote: "Our prayers are with her". Take a look at the tweet here.

Our prayers are with her — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2020

Read Also | Sidharth Shukla Shares A Stunning Picture Of Himself And Fans Call Him 'King', See Pic

Another fan by the name Sush was also tested positive. She wrote "You will be missed my love. @sidharth_shukla

This twitter account was created for you and shall so remain". Then she also shared a poem which read "P.S - यहाँ से बहुत दूर, गलत और सही के पार एक मैदान है, मैं वहाँ मिलूंगी कभी". After this, Sidharth replied to his message and wrote: "Hey sush just heard about your illness and I am really sorry for the same but you know there’s nothing to worry you gonna be fine our recovery rate is one of the best in the world so take care and I am confident that I will be seeing you here soon god bless". Take a look at the tweet here.

You will be missed my love. @sidharth_shukla

This twitter account was created for you and shall so remain....



P.S -

यहाँ से बहुत दूर,

गलत और सही के पार

एक मैदान है,

मैं वहाँ मिलूंगी

कभी .... — Sush🐈♥️ (@__Sush___) May 18, 2020

Hey sush just heard about your illness and I am really sorry for the same but you know there’s nothing to worry you gonna be fine our recovery rate is one of the best in the world so take care and I am confident that I will be seeing you here soon 😊god bless — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 20, 2020

Read Also | Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Romantic Scene From Old Show Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

Sidharth Shukla's love and care for his fans have won a lot of hearts on the internet. Many are appreciating his movie of bringing positivity in others lives. Apart from this, how humble and caring he is towards his fans is making them love him even more.

Read Also | Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma: TV Stars & Their Adorable Mother's Day Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.