Sidharth Shukla Shares His Take On Coronavirus Making 'masks Real'; Fans Nod In Agreement

Television actor Sidharth Shukla recently took to his Twitter space to express his take on wearing masks which is ironical yet hilarious.

sidharth shukla

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been making headlines for his tweets related to the pandemic as he often shares his take on certain things that he has observed during the COVID-19 pandemic in a hilarious way. As wearing a mask in today's time is the most important rule that everyone has to follow in order to curb the pandemic, Sidharth Shukla shared a tweet about the same.

Sidharth Shukla's take on corona making "masks real"

Talking about masking up, Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter space to express how previously people used to wear masks and hide their true selves while interacting with others and how today due to the rising COVID cases in India, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask now. Check out the tweet below;

Netizens react to Sidharth Shukla's Twitter post

Sidharth's fans found the tweet hilarious and also chimed in their agreement to the actors' tweet in the comments. Some users also gave their two cents on the thought and shared how people try to be someone that they are not in front of people just to show off. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below;

About Sidharth Shukla's Twitter presence

The actor has been quite active on Twitter for a while now and often shares daily updates about his life with his fans. He recently shared a hilarious post on Twitter about how one should never use the washroom in one's dreams as it is a setup that managed to leave his followers in splits. 

A look at Sidharth Shukla's shows and upcoming projects

On the work front, the Dil Se Dil Tak star will soon be seen in the third season of ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful. He will be playing the role of Agastya Rao opposite Sonia Rathee who will be playing his love interest. Apart from that, Sidharth will also be featuring in Shreya Ghoshal’s upcoming music video of the song Habit. The actor made his debut in the television industry with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and rose to fame with his role in Balika Vadhu. The actor also made his debut in Bollywood with the 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. 

