Sidharth Shukla Shares His Take On Coronavirus Making 'masks Real'; Fans Nod In Agreement

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been making headlines for his tweets related to the pandemic as he often shares his take on certain things that he has observed during the COVID-19 pandemic in a hilarious way. As wearing a mask in today's time is the most important rule that everyone has to follow in order to curb the pandemic, Sidharth Shukla shared a tweet about the same.

Sidharth Shukla's take on corona making "masks real"

Talking about masking up, Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter space to express how previously people used to wear masks and hide their true selves while interacting with others and how today due to the rising COVID cases in India, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask now. Check out the tweet below;

Most of us usually wore Masks while meeting others …. CORONA just made it Real ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 7, 2021

Netizens react to Sidharth Shukla's Twitter post

Sidharth's fans found the tweet hilarious and also chimed in their agreement to the actors' tweet in the comments. Some users also gave their two cents on the thought and shared how people try to be someone that they are not in front of people just to show off. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below;

Lagta Hai Apko Mera Koi Relative Mil Gaya ... 😭🥺



Btw Stay Safe And Always Be This Happy Happy ... Ily ♥️☺️ — Sidharth A. Shukla 🇵🇰 FC (@TeamPakSid) May 7, 2021

Kya jata hai yaar duniya double face logo se bhari padi hai.....ek baar bahar nikaloge kai log milenge jo double face hai...kya hi kr sakte hai....life hai problems to hongi Kher choro mood acha krlo 😚 sana gane producer hai aapki JF hai to aap bhi proud krenge hi 🚶‍♀️ — ɴɪᴠʏᴀ♡ Agastya Rao Sana ka Hai 🤫 (@justnivya) May 7, 2021

Masked and how😂😂😂 — Bhavna (@bhavna1560) May 7, 2021

Mai to aap ko aisi hi milungi hamesha bura laga kuchh muh pe bolungi achha laga wo bhi muh pe.. Dikhawa ni aata aur isiliye logo ko bura bhi lag jata hai😂 — Siya Singh❤ (@SiyaSingh02) May 7, 2021

😂 Bhai Kuch Experts Double Mask lagane ko bol rhe hai. Unke liye sahi hai 😂 extra prevention. Hume ek aur lagani padegi😷🤒 — Adi🌞tya (@BrainiacAdi) May 7, 2021

Read the tweet 3 times then got the real meaning 👍

Sahi kahan pehle bhi chehre pe real emotions hide karne ka mask lagake milte the or ab Corona ne real mask lagwa diya !



I hope Corona jald chala jaaye but I prefer we all to use this new mask rather than the old one. — 🌺Kanika🌺 (@It_Is_My_Place) May 7, 2021

About Sidharth Shukla's Twitter presence

The actor has been quite active on Twitter for a while now and often shares daily updates about his life with his fans. He recently shared a hilarious post on Twitter about how one should never use the washroom in one's dreams as it is a setup that managed to leave his followers in splits.

Never use the loo in your dreams ..... it’s a set up 😇 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 6, 2021

A look at Sidharth Shukla's shows and upcoming projects

On the work front, the Dil Se Dil Tak star will soon be seen in the third season of ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful. He will be playing the role of Agastya Rao opposite Sonia Rathee who will be playing his love interest. Apart from that, Sidharth will also be featuring in Shreya Ghoshal’s upcoming music video of the song Habit. The actor made his debut in the television industry with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and rose to fame with his role in Balika Vadhu. The actor also made his debut in Bollywood with the 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

