Sidharth Shukla Shares Insights Into The Life Of An Actor; Says 'It Takes A Lot Of Effort'

Sidharth Shukla conveyed a strong message to his fans who think an actor's life is nothing but glamourous in a new Instagram video. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor filmed his daily routine doing mundane things and showing his fans that his life is not as glamourous as many of them think. With the video, the actor also wrote a thoughtful caption.

Sidharth Shukla's Instagram video depicts the life of an actor

Sidharth Shukla's video started off with him getting off his bed to open the window curtains to let some light in. The video proceeded with Sidharth doing his usual morning routine of sipping tea, working out, and rehearsing his lines. After completing his daily chores, the actor decided to spend some quality time with his loved ones saying that he believes in making time for people he loves, as that is called 'reclaiming his time'.

Along with the video, he also wrote an inspiring caption to convey a message to his fans who believe that the actor lives a glamourous life every day. He explained in the caption that being consistent and putting all your efforts into work is important for him. Furthermore, the actor wrote that when he accomplishes a good day's work, he likes to break from the routine and make time for his friends.

Netizens' reaction to Sidharth Shukla's video

Quite evidently from the comment section, fans were impressed with Sidharth and the comment section was filled with fire and heart-eyes emojis. Many fans complimented the actor and his look in the video. One fan wrote about how much they love and appreciate the actor while another fan wrote that she wishes to go on a drive with him like in the video. Sidharth received many compliments like 'Handsome' and 'hot' in the comments.

Pic Credit: Sidharth Shukla Instagram.

Sidharth Shukla's photos and videos on Insatgram

The Balika Vadhu actor is followed by over 4 million people on Instagram where he regularly updates fans about his private and professional moments. His recent post teased his fans about his upcoming project as he captioned the post writing that something is coming up. Sidharth also made an Instagram reel with Shehnaaz Gill on her new song.

Promo Pic Credit: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

