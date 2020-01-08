The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Big Boss 13: Sidharth Assaults Shehnaaz; Gauahar Says She Encouraged It, Vindu Defends Him

Television News

As celebrities fumed at Sidharth Shukla for assaulting Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13, Gauahar Khan said she encouraged it, but Vindu Dara Singh defended him.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sidharth Shukla

With the finale approaching, matters in the Bigg Boss house are getting intense day by day. So much so, that even Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who had been wowing fans with their adorable moments, sparred with each other. After Shehnaaz slapped Sidharth, a video of the latter twisting her hand, while pinning her to the ground, as she cried in pain, sparked heated reactions from several celebrities. 

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Slam Sidharth Shukla For Harassing Shehnaaz Gill, Term It 'barbaric'

Shruti Seth and Mini Mathur were among those who lashed out at the video, terming it as ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘barbaric violence.’ Now, former Bigg Boss winners, Gauahar Khan and Vindu Dara Singh have reacted to it. The former agreed as a Twitter user called it ‘appalling, dehumanising, and misogynistic’. 

However, she stated that Shehnaaz was ‘encouraging’ it, by slapping him and then hugging him at the same time. She added that one’s self-respect was one in one’s own hands and not allow anyone else to handle it.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami To Kushal-Andy; Some Of The Nastiest Fights In The House

Here’s the post 

 

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Accuses Rashami Desai For Provoking Sidharth Shukla

Vindu, who has been vociferously supporting Sidharth, defended the Balika Vadhu star, stated that people let ‘tweets fly’ on the basis of the picture without knowing what is happening between them and termed it ‘irresponsible.’ 

Here’s the post 

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Has Sidharth Shukla Turned Bitter Towards Shehnaaz? This Statement Proves So

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
'BHARAT BANDH' ON JANUARY 8
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS