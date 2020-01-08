Big Boss 13: Sidharth Assaults Shehnaaz; Gauahar Says She Encouraged It, Vindu Defends Him

With the finale approaching, matters in the Bigg Boss house are getting intense day by day. So much so, that even Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who had been wowing fans with their adorable moments, sparred with each other. After Shehnaaz slapped Sidharth, a video of the latter twisting her hand, while pinning her to the ground, as she cried in pain, sparked heated reactions from several celebrities.

Shruti Seth and Mini Mathur were among those who lashed out at the video, terming it as ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘barbaric violence.’ Now, former Bigg Boss winners, Gauahar Khan and Vindu Dara Singh have reacted to it. The former agreed as a Twitter user called it ‘appalling, dehumanising, and misogynistic’.

However, she stated that Shehnaaz was ‘encouraging’ it, by slapping him and then hugging him at the same time. She added that one’s self-respect was one in one’s own hands and not allow anyone else to handle it.

Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow any1 ??? https://t.co/AlmA23y1Ol — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

Vindu, who has been vociferously supporting Sidharth, defended the Balika Vadhu star, stated that people let ‘tweets fly’ on the basis of the picture without knowing what is happening between them and termed it ‘irresponsible.’

#ApologizeToSidharthShukla It’s sad that people see a pic but not the bigger pic have these people got any idea what’s happening in BB between Sana and Sid or just saw the pic and let tweets fly ??? Irresponsible! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 7, 2020

