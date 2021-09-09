Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Pics From Unreleased Music Video Go Viral; Fans Emotional

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were one of the most-loved pairs in the entertainment industry since their appearance together on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Though the duo did not ever confirm their relationship, their fans never stopped sharing their love for 'SidNaaz' as every single moment involving the duo was delightful for them.

As Sidharth breathed his last a week ago, fans are still in disbelief over the turn of events, and the couple's moments together on-screen are now making fans emotional. One such moment was a photograph of the rumoured couple from an unreleased song shoot.

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased picture makes fans emotional

Sidharth and Shehnaaz could be seen sharing a playful moment, with the former smilingly holding her hand from behind and the latter sweetly pretending to be hurt by it in the snap on the beach.

Netizens could not believe that Sidharth was no more and called the image as 'precious,' and asked why such a tragedy struck them.

Similar reactions were seen after it emerged that their dance video on the shows Dance Deewane a few days ago turned out to be the last time they were seen together by fans. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in numerous music videos since their appearance on the reality show. this included the track Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, both of which fetched views in millions.

Sidharth Shukla family issues statement

The family of actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death has sent shockwaves across the film industry, on Monday issued a statement, thanking the Mumbai police for protecting them like a "shield" and showing enormous sensitivity.



The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 , died on Thursday. His sudden death has sparked a fresh debate on the stress of showbiz.

In the statement, the family thanked the actor's fans and well-wishers for showering him with love. "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever," the statement read. The family requested that they be given privacy to mourn the loss.



"A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," they said. According to police and hospital sources, there were no external injuries on Shukla's body and initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death. Shukla is survived by mother and two sisters.

(With PTI inputs)