Sidharth Shukla Showers Shehnaaz Gill's 'angrezi' With Praise, Calls It 'ekdum Jhakas'

Although Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill refrain from openly speaking about their bond with each other, the rumoured couple doesn't shy away from showcasing their affection for one another on social media. While Sidharth has time and again proven to be a strong pillar of support for Shehnaaz, his recent comment on the latter's latest Instagram video has yet again left all the SidNaaz fans gushing. On Sunday, the Punjabi actor took to her Instagram handle to share a commercial that she did for a leading mobile phone brand and her Shona Shona co-star couldn't hold back but lavish her with praise.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest mobile phone commercial is "ekdum jhakas" for Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's much-talked-about relationship again became a hot topic of discussion among fans after Sidharth showered the former with heaps of praise for her "angrezi" in a commercial for a mobile phone brand. On Sunday, the Kala Shah Kala shared the video of her aforementioned commercial on her Instagram handle and it was soon to go viral online. Within no time, the video raked over 1 million views and more than an astonishing 46k comments. However, one comment in particular not only caught a lot of people's attention but also went on to make headlines and that was by none other than Sidharth Shukla.

In the video, Shehnaaz spoke in English fluently, and most of her ardent fans might be aware of the fact that the 28-year-old is not that fluent in the language. After the video did the rounds on the internet, a highly-impressed Sidharth slid into the comment section of her post to laud her efforts as well as her "angrezi". The Dil Se Dil Tak actor wrote, "Kya angrezi boli hai Bawa ... ekdam jhakas!! (sic)".

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s video and Sidharth Shukla's reaction to it below:

Not so long ago, Sidharth Shukla had come to Shehnaaz's defence after celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took a sly dig at her for the quality of one of her recent IG Reels. Viral took to his Twitter handle to share Shehnaaz's video and wrote, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone". Soon, Sidharth took to the comment section of the tweet and wrote, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it".

Have a look:

Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone ðŸ“± pic.twitter.com/KM6Z9gMdPp — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 19, 2021

Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it ðŸ˜Š — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 19, 2021

Promo Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.