Sidharth Shukla Spends Time With His Fan Who Has Been On Ventilator For 20 Years, See Pics

Actor Sidharth Shukla recently spent some time with his fan Anees Farooqi, who is suffering from muscular dystrophy. Farooqi has been on a ventilator for the last 20 years. In a photo shared by the paparazzi, Sidharth can be seen on his knees while having an interaction with Anees.

Sidharth Shukla meets his fan who is on life support

In the picture, Sidharth can be seen on his knees while he posed for a selfie with Anees, who was on a wheelchair. In another picture, he can be seen enjoying a conversation with Anees. The caption of the post read, “The way he treats his fans. #sidharthshukla makes a good effort to meet and spend time with @aneesfarooqi who has been on ventilator life support since the last 20 years. Anees makes videos on his GoPro and inspires others like him to move out of their homes #sidhearts.” Fans showered love on the post in large numbers and stated that they were very proud of Sidharth and Anees. Take a look below.

Anees Farooqi's post about Sidharth Shukla

Anees also took to his Instagram handle and shared the same picture. In his caption, he wrote, “@realsidharthshukla Man You Made My Day Thanks For All The Love. Thanks A Lot @singhpratikparihar Bade Bhai For Making My Day Extremely Special #sidharthshukla #sidhearts.”

Anees also vlogged his meeting with Sidharth. He shared a BTS of his vlog on Instagram in which he asked Sidharth to address his audience. In the caption, Anees wrote, “My Vlog ‘Meeting A Man Who Is One In A Million - An Unforgettable Experience.’ Is On YouTube. Link In BIO .#sidharthshukla #sidhearts.”

More about Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after his performance in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He has participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was also seen in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He has starred in various music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. He will be soon seen in the upcoming web series Broken but Beautiful 3 and also has another music video coming up very soon.

