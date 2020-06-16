Sidharth Shukla Roots For Indian Army, Assures 'sacrifice Will Not Be In Vain'

Actor Sidharth Shukla is known for speaking his mind out without any fear. The Bigg Boss 13 winner recently took to his social media to talk about the current situation in Galwan Valley. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Sidharth Shukla on Twitter

For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 16, 2020

The Bigg Boss 13 winner took to his social media and supported the Indian Army in his tweet. In the tweet, Sidharth Shukla expressed his gratitude and faith in the Indian Army. The actor penned down some kind words for the Indian Army in Galwan Valley.

In his tweet, Sidharth Shukla expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Army by saying that people of India are with the Indian Army and have complete faith in them. He further added that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

More news about Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla became a household name with his stint at the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. He was crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 as fans also loved him in the show. After being crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, he has been getting lots of love from his fans all over India.

After his stint in the reality TV show, he was also seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill. Their music video Bhula Dunga was received well by the audience. Fans of SidNaaz liked their on-screen chemistry again with Bhula Dunga.

The actor has not yet signed any new project after Bigg Boss 13. According to reports, Sidharth Shukla is expected to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful season 3. The earlier series features Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi for the first two seasons.

During the lockdown, Sidharth Shukla has been quite active on social media. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a post in which he talked about appreciation and fame. Here is the post by Sidharth Shukla.

