Sidharth Shukla Teases Fans About 'something New' Coming Up; Poses In Dance Studio

Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram on March 21, 2021, to post a picture of himself striking a pose that was unlike anything that was seen before. The actor can be seen posing while showing off a famous dance move that was popularised by the legendary star Michael Jackson. In the picture, Sidharth Shukla is wearing an attire that looks fit for a dance session. He is wearing an all-black outfit comprising of sweatpants, which is hiked up on one leg and a matching full-sleeved t-shirt. The actor can be seen in what looks like a dance studio where he is practising his moves.

Sidharth Shukla promises something new

Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post saw him saying that there was something new that could be expected from him in the upcoming days. The post has managed to acquire a total of 42.2k comments and 547k likes in a matter of a day and the number is still rising. People are eager to see what the actor is going to be coming up with and have commented asking the same.

Many of Sidharth Shukla’s followers took to the comment section to express their support for the actor in anything that he would be doing regardless of what it was. Some even commented by saying that he looked great in the all-black combo and the bearded look was suiting him well. Many of the actor’s fans said that they were waiting to see what he had in store for them. One fan said, “That something is very special ðŸ˜ but I like this pic very beautiful on point posture ðŸ”¥" (sic).

On January 25, one of Sidharth Shukla’s photos showed the actor posing in front of a mirror in a sleeveless white shirt. The actor can be seen flaunting his muscles as he crossed his hands over his chest. He paired his white shirt with a skinny black tie. In the picture, Sidharth Shukla is staring at the mirror with a slight smile on his face. The actor asked his fans and followers what they had to say about the picture in his caption.

