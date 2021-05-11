Sidharth Shukla Teasingly Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Says 'boss You Killing It'

On Tuesday morning, actor Sidharth Shukla, took to his Twitter space to congratulate Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz for the release of his new track. While doing so, the actor also teasingly asked Shehnaaz Gill for work, as she made her debut as a producer by bankrolling Shehbaz’s new track. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor also complemented the ‘talented’ sibling duo.

Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill for work

At first, Shukla appreciated Shehbaz for his incredible work in the song and wished him to ‘keep doing better’. Later, the star hailed Shehnaaz Gill as a ‘boss’ lady and congratulated her for marking her debut as a producer. A joyous Shukla then ended up teasingly asking Shehnaaz for work, which is making many burst out in laughter.

Shukla lastly added that he is very proud to watch Shehnaaz’s career boom. He said, “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better. @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you”. Check out the tweet shared by him below:

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you 👍🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

As soon as the tweet caught Shehbaz’s attention, he immediately responded to Sidharth’s sweet gesture via his Twitter profile. The rookie star first laughter and then showered love on him. He said, “Hahahahah love u bai” and accompanied his reply with three heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at Shehbaz’s reply:

Hahahahah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love u bai — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) May 11, 2021

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla is now gearing up to essay the lead role in the web show, Broken But Beautiful. Initially released in 2018, Broken But Beautiful is a romance web series, created by Ekta Kapoor. The show premieres on both ALTBalaji and ZEE5 and narrates the love, heartbreaks, and never-ending romance between two individuals. The makers of the show recently announced that the show will be back with another season, with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee essaying the lead roles. The release date and other casting details haven’t been revealed officially by the creators so far.

(Image: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

