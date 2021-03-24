Sidharth Shukla To Perform A Special Dance Number For An Upcoming Holi Event; Watch Teaser

Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla will be seen performing at Rang Barse 2021, a Namak Issk Ka Holi special on Colors TV on March 27, 7 pm. The Rang Barse 2021 show will see Sidharth Shukla treat his fans to popular dance numbers. In a video shared by Colors TV, the star is seen in a black attire, dancing to the tunes of Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din. Colors TV shared the promo of Rang Barse 2021 on Twitter and captioned it, "Ahem Ahem!! Bilkul sahi suna aapne, Sidharth kar rahe hai aapka intezaar, sath manane ke liye yeh #Holi ka tyohaar Watch @sidharth_shukla on #RangBarse2021, 27 March raat 7 baje, sirf #Colors par (sic)." Take a look at the promo below.

Sidharth Shukla to perform on Colors TV's Rang Barse 2021

Sidharth Shukla will be seen performing various popular dance numbers on the show. In the promo, Sidharth Shukla says, "Iss baar holi hogi yaadgaar kyunki main Sidharth Shukla manaunga Holi aapke saath (This time Holi will be memorable because I, Siddharth Shukla, will celebrate Holi with you). In the video, he was seen emulating Michael Jackson's signature dance steps. Fans of the star are excited to see his appearance on the show and bombarded Twitter with enthusiastic comments. See what fans reacted to Sidharth Shukla's appearance.

Wow!!! So so excited to watch the #Holi ka tyohaar with our Dancing Rockstar #SidharthShukla ðŸ˜ðŸ’–ðŸ¤—

Looking super amazing Siddyy boii and it's such happiness seeing Rangu promoting the event with the very BEST One hereðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜ðŸ¤©ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/2lXN2Kt3X4 — Ratna EFâ¤ (@StLouisgirl123) March 23, 2021

We are super excited to celebrate Holi ka tyohar with #SidharthShukla. The performance & presence of our super handsome champ is surely going to make festivities more colourful.

ðŸ’ƒðŸ•º pic.twitter.com/7ChuMNNJ1x — Sidharth Official FC ♥ï¸ (@TeamSidharthFC) March 23, 2021

How cute he's looking and those moves ufff.. he must have set the stage on fire. Can't hold my excitement anymore ðŸ˜#SidharthShukla#RangBarse2021#RangBarseWithSid — Diya (@Diya_tweetz) March 23, 2021

Siddharth Shukla emulates Michael Jackson for Rang Barse 2021

On March 21, the actor shared a BTS photo of him striking a dance pose reminiscent of pop legend Michael Jackson's signature dance moves. He had captioned the picture “Something’s comin up…”. Take a look at the picture here.

Sidharth Shukla on the work front

Sidharth Shukla has appeared in three music videos recently, one with Bollywood actress Neha Sharma titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and two others with his reality show partner Shehnaaz Gill, which are titled Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. His next music video will also feature Shehnaaz Gill for the single Habit, which is sung by Shreya Goshal. He will next be seen in the upcoming Ekta Kapoor produced romantic web series Broken But Beautiful's season 3. This will mark Sidharth Shukla's digital debut starring in the lead alongside Sonia Rathee.

