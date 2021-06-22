Sidharth Shukla To Romance Jennifer Winget On Screen? Here Is What You Need To Know

Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget have both established themselves as prominent actors in the TV industry over the years. While the two actors have starred in several popular shows in the past, they haven’t shared the screen together till date. However, it appears that they might join forces in the near future and romance each other on-screen. According to Tellychakkar, they both are gearing up to star opposite each other in an upcoming project which is touted to be a series. Following are other interesting details about this new development and their said project.

Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget to work together?

Both Sidharth and Jennifer have credible experiences in working in a romantic drama in the past and have been praised for their past performances. The two may likely cross paths, as they have been approached for a new project which is said to be an OTT venture. As per the report, Winget has already given her nod and maybe even signed a contract with the OTT platform. However, there is no confirmation yet from Sidharth’s end as he is struggling to find dates for this project.

While official confirmations are yet to be made by either one of them, this project could bring the two actors together for the first time on screen. Sidharth Shukla has recently starred in the third season of Broken But Beautiful, playing the lead role of Agastya opposite Sonia Rathee, who portrays his love interest Rumi Desai. On the other hand, Jennifer had reprised her role of Maya in the second season of Beyadh, two years after the first season was brought to a conclusion. Further details about their said venture are expected to be shared soon.

Jennifer Winget has worked in a number of known TV shows during the course of her career. Some of the popular ones include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Teri Meri Love Stories and many others. Whereas Sidharth Shukla has featured in projects with high popularity, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Balika Vadhu and many more.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA & JENNIFER WINGET'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.