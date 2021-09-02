Sidharth Shukla Was A 'mamma's Boy' & These Posts On Their Bond Will Make You Emotional

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, 2 September 2021, and the news shocked his fans, colleagues and followers of the Indian entertainment industry. The event would be hardest for his family members who might take time to come to terms with their loss. One would find it hard to imagine what his mother Rita Shukla would be going through since the late actor was extremely close to his mother.

Sidharth Shukla's strong bond with his mother Rita Shukla

Sidharth lost his father during his modelling days 16 years ago and his equation with his mother has been the strongest since then. Those who have followed Sidharth Shukla's journey since his Bigg Boss spell might be familiar with his mother Rita Shukla coming to visit him in the house. Spending time away for him was hard and that was evident with emotions running high up their reunion.

Rita Shukla had even sent a letter addressed to Bigg Boss then and thanked the show for helping her know her son even further. Right from being delighted about his cooking skills to being worried about his ill health in the house, and thanking the show for teaching him patience and fetching him the love of stars, it was an emotionally charged letter.

When he later lifted the trophy, his mother was there with him and he seemed over the moon to be reunited with his mother back then.

On last Women's Day, he had shared pictures with them from the finale and stated that there was nothing that a woman could not do, that a man could. He wrote that they had more endurance and that their multitasking abilities were 'phenomenal.'

On Mother's Day, he had written that they were 'grounded' literally as she bonded over a hot drink.

Sidharth in a post for a photo blog had also shared how he 'always melted' for his mother despite being known for his 'tough exterior.' He had called her the 'most important person' in his life, always being around her in childhood and later she became his 'best friend.'

He had shared that they would talk about everything under the sun. His mother's advice asking him to be honest due to him always 'landing up in trouble', made him 'own up' to his mistakes, he shared.

Sidharth also shared how she was a 'rock' for him when his father passed away, taking care of the house despite the poor finances, and making sacrifices galore. In fact, it was his mother who had sent him for a modelling contest because of his 'cool guy' attitude, which eventually became a turning point in his career. He added that bringing a smile on her face by winning Bigg Boss was one of the proudest moments for him.