Sidharth Shukla Weekly Roundup; See What The 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Actor Has Been Upto

Sidharth Shukla's show Broken But Beautiful 3 was recently released and it met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The actor has been busy promoting the show and will also be seen in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane. Take a look at how the week went for Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla's show Broken But Beautiful 3 recently released on 29th May 2021. Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of strong-minded and brave Agastya Rao played by Shukla and feisty Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee who come from different tiers of society. Sidharth's character Agastya is a theatre writer-director with beliefs and attitude who believes the standard world doesn’t deserve someone as talented as him. The series garnered positive responses from the audience and critics alike.

Sidharth Shukla thanks fans

Sidharth Shukla's Twitter recently featured a thank you note to his fans. In his tweet, the actor thanked his fans for all the love and support they were showing towards his new show. He also wrote that he hoped the fans like the show and give the team their feedback. His tweet read "The kind of love & support u guys r showing towards BBB3 is simply incredible & has all my heart, we all have put in a lot & really hope & pray that you all love what we have2 offer..please do watch the show &give me your feedback. Hope the show brings a smile in these trying times".

The kind of love & support u guys r showing towards BBB3 is simply incredible & has all my ❤️ we all have put in a lot & really hope & pray that you all love what we have2 offer..please do watch the show &give me your feedback.Hope the show brings a smile in these trying times 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 28, 2021

Sidharth Shukla on Dance Deewane

The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Sidharth will be the guest judge on the show and will promote his new show. Choreographer and judge of the show Tushar Kalia shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram from the set of the show. While sharing the picture he wrote: "On public demand. Are you guys excited for this?".

