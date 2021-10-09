Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor Award For His Role In 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Series

The late actor, Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3, which also marked his digital debut. The actor won a posthumous award for his role in the show by SCREENXX. Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday and congratulated the late actor for his win.

Sidharth Shukla wins Popular Actor Award

Sidharth Shukla won a posthumous award for Popular Actor (Male), for his role as Agastya Rao in the ALTBalaji web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. In the show, Shukla acted opposite Sonia Rathee, as he took on the role of a theatre director. During the course of the show, the duo experiences love, heartbreak, joy and sorrow.

Broken But Beautiful 3 also bagged more awards, for Best Marketing and Best Use of Social Media. Director Ekta Kapoor uploaded a reel that contained a short clip from the series and congratulated the late actor on the award. Kapoor wrote, "Best actor @realsidharthshukla! Somewhere in d skies ur celebrating! Congrats Agastya Rao."

The web series' producer, Sarita Tanwar recently released a short behind the scenes video for Shukla's fans and penned down an elaborate note to them after the actor passed away on September 2. Tanwar paid respect to the fans who supported and showered their love on Shukla and the series. Tanwar wrote, "When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else."

She also mentioned that the actor’s fans, commonly called ‘Sidhearts’ made the show one of the ‘most-watched shows of the year’. Tanwar called the love fans showed ‘pure’ and ‘unadulterated’. She continued in her caption, “The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS.” The video she shared featured Agastya Rao saying “Bye” with a smile, and the producer said, “That’s how I always want to remember him.”

