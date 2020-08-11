Sidharth Shukla Remembers His 'matki Breaking Days' As He Wishes Everyone On Janmashtami

Janmashtami is being celebrated all over India today. Everyone is celebrating the festival in their own way. The celebrations this year will be different than every year because of the current pandemic situation. Several celebrities took to their social media handles and wished their fans on Janmashtami. TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also took to his official Twitter handle and wished everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami recollecting a memory from his childhood. Here is how Sidharth Shukla wished everyone on Janmashtami.

Sidharth Shukla's childhood memory on Janmashtami

Sidharth Shukla took to his official Twitter handle to wish everyone on Janmashtami. He penned down a note on his Twitter handle and shared an interesting story from his childhood. The actor took a trip down memory lane and recollected how he used to celebrate Janmashtami in his childhood. Talking about it, Sidharth Shukla said, he used to look forward to Janmashtami and would be very excited as the next day he wanted to break matkis in his colony but unfortunately, he would not get a holiday from school. Talking about the current situation, Sidharth Shukla shared that he empathizes with the kids as they technically have the holiday to celebrate Janmashtami, but because of the pandemic situation in India they still cannot celebrate the festival in the same way and break matkis. Here is a look at Sidharth Shukla’s childhood memory on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla's Twitter

Back in d day ... I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school.....but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ....neway #HappyJanmashtami 😋 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 11, 2020

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Asked To 'kiss' Shehnaaz Gill By A Fan, Actor Gives Priceless Reaction

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's Week Was All About Reuniting With Shehnaaz And Enjoying With Family

Netizens react on Sidharth Shukla's Twitter wish

As he shared the tweet, a lot of his fans wished Sidharth Shukla on Janmashtami. Several fans recollected Sidharth Shukla’s stint at Bigg Boss house in the thread of the tweet. One of the netizens wished Sidharth Shukla in a hilarious way. She compared him to Lord Krishna and his gopis. The tweet read as, “i think ur love for janmashtmi is totally justified because its your day after all sirr what with all the gopis roaming around u all the time,have made u a krishna too innit???!!and i'd like to believe from a very young age too bec looks to kill toh bachpan se he hai” Here is a look at some of the comments.

i think ur love for janmashtmi is totally justified because its your day after all sirr what with all the gopis roaming around u all the time,have made u a krishna too innit???!!and i'd like to believe from a very young age too bec looks to kill toh bachpan se he hai😉😉 — pragyaaaaa (@nushkasabbh) August 11, 2020

May Lord Karishna fulfill all ur dreams Sid .#HappyJanmashtmi — ❤️ZAANDIS❤️ (@iamsrxx) August 11, 2020

#HappyJanmashtami to you to sidharth... You are such a gem of person... We love you to the no end @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz kya eid ki tarah aaj bhi hame #SidNaazLive mil sakta hai kya plzzzzz its a request.... Can you make our day with #SidNaazLive again 🙏 — ❤SidNaaz❤forever❤ (@SurbhiP54598008) August 11, 2020

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Shows 'what Rakhi Has Done To Him', Gives Glimpse Of His Empty Pockets

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla Leaving Him In Shock, Watch Video

On the work front

Sidharth Shukla has featured in two music videos after winning Bigg Boss 13. He did the first video 'Bhula Dunga' with Shehnaaz Gill and his second was with Neha Sharma titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. His fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in a show or a movie soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.