Sidharth Shukla's Death: Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Jagtiani 'saddened' By 'devastating News'

Actor and model Abhinav Shukla mourned the death of actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2 and took to Twitter to offer condolences. Abhinav and Sidharth took part in Bigg Boss, but they were in different seasons of the show. Apart from Abhinav, Rahul Jagtiani also expressed shock at the 'devastating news'.

Abhinav Shukla mourns Sidharth Shukla's death

Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken !". On Instagram, he posted a picture of them from their modelling days and wrote, "Thats where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one liners followed by Name . Siddharth’s Intro : “live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai”. …..Not done man ! You left so early !".

Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken ! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) September 2, 2021

Rahul Jagtiani remembers Sidharth Shukla

In the picture uploaded by Abhinav Shukla, you can see them standing on a stage. All of them are standing in black suits on the stage for the modelling competition. It was Jagtiani who had previously posted that picture on Twitter. He reshared it today and wrote, "I posted this less than a week ago and this morning I hear the devastating news that @sidharth_shukla passed away. At this young age of 40 just when his career had started to soar. This is heartbreaking. Om shanti".

I posted this less than a week ago and this morning I hear the devastating news that @sidharth_shukla passed away. At this young age of 40 just when his career had started to soar. This is heartbreaking. Om shanti 🙏 https://t.co/tSahhWGIxi — Rahul Jagtiani (@RahulJagtiani) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's modelling career

Sidharth Shukla came in second place in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. In 2005, he represented India in Turkey in the World's Best Model competition, where he became the first Indian and Asian to win the title, defeating 40 competitors from Asia, Latin America, and Europe. After winning the modelling competition, he went on to feature in commercials, which launched his acting career.

Abhinav Shukla's modelling career

Abhinav Shukla is an Indian model and actor. He has appeared in films such as Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nazeem Khan in Luka Chuppi, Ricky Khambata in Aksar 2, Chotti Bahu, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In the year 2020, he and his wife Rubina Dilaik competed in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted from the Bigg Boss house a week before the finale in February 2021 during season 14.

