Sidharth Shukla's Death: Eijaz Khan Says 'I Am Sorry' For Not Staying In Touch

Sidharth Shukla's death has left a void in the entire entertainment industry, which has been mourning the 40-year old's untimely demise. Shukla, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, suffered a massive heart attack and was pronounced dead by hospital authorities upon arrival. Now Eijaz Khan, who appeared in the 14th edition of the reality show, posted a long heartfelt note about Sidharth, who was inside the Bigg Boss house with him for a brief time.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, September 4, Eijaz mentioned how he is deeply apologetic about not staying in touch with the Balika Vadhu actor, stressing that he will not be able to forgive himself.

Eijaz Khan condoles Sidharth Shukla's death

In an emotional letter to the late actor, Eijaz praised Shukla and lauded him for being the amazing man that he was. His long post in Hindi expressed his disbelief with the actor's demise adding that he feels guilty for not calling him up, probably owing to social awkwardness, his busy schedule or in the anticipation of meeting him at some event. "I'm really sorry Bhai", he mentioned adding that he won't be able to forgive himself.

Shukla had made a brief entry in the Bigg Boss house where Eijaz was in a contestant's capacity. Eijaz delved into his observation of Shukla during that time, stating that he fell in love with the actor's persona, his competitive spirit, his honesty, his quest to win, among other things. He thanked Shukla for giving him important life lessons, and tips for the game.

Lastly, he mentioned that it was an honour in knowing Shukla, how he lives his life, how he works out his idea of fun and whatnot. "The ****** honour of knowing how you like your food, your salad, your protein shake." he added. He concluded his post by calling Sidharth an inspiration and idol, promising that he will keep his memories forever alive. "Thank you for letting me be a part of your life," Eijaz wrote.

Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Sidharth Shukla was a popular TV actor who recently passed away at the age of 40 at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium, glimpses of which were heart-wrenching.

Sidharth's showbiz career began with his modelling stint, post which he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The late actor's last stint was in Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3, in which he essayed the role of Agastya. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

(IMAGE- EIJAZ KHAN/ SIDHARTH SHUKLA/ INSTA)