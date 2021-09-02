Sidharth Shukla's Death: Ex Akanksha Puri Is 'devastated', 'wished I Called & Not Waited'

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning due to a massive heart attack at the age of 40. The popular Indian actor's demise was confirmed by an official at Cooper Hospital. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior official told PTI. Condolences have been pouring in by the star's fans, friends and the Indian film fraternity, who are wishing strength to the actor's family. In an emotional post, Sidharth's ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri took to her Twitter handle, mentioning that she is "devastated" after hearing the news, adding that the actor always " held a special place in her heart".

Sidharth Shukla death: Ex Akansha Puri is "devastated"

Popular members of the industry like Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra among others have expressed utter disbelief at the Bigg Boss 13 winner's untimely death. And now, his ex Akansha expressed how she had understood that life is "short n unpredictable" wishing that "she picked up the phone n made that call instead of waiting for the right time." She also uploaded throwback photos with Sidharth in which the duo's close bond is clearly visible.

I wish I had understood tht life is short n unpredictable n picked up the phone n made that call instead of waiting for the right time. I’m devastated with this news .Memories, is all that I have just like you who’s always held a special place in my heart #ripsidharthshukla 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qBQr9eTa89 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) September 2, 2021

Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill "not well"

Sidharth's love life had recently been in the headlines and he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. As per the latest reports, Gill hasn't been keeping well after the actor's demise. She apparently was on a shoot when she heard about Sidharth's death, immediately leaving the sets.

In an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh stated that he spoke to Shehnaaz, who doesn't seem to be well. He further added that his son Shehbaaz will soon be travelling to Mumbai to join her, and he himself will join them later.

He also expressed his utter disbelief with the star's shocking death, adding that he still hasn't come to terms with it. He said he was in no condition to talk at the moment.

Sidharth gained popularity with the hit TV show Balika Vadhu and later became a household name after appearing in Aliaa Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, his last stint being Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

(IMAGE- AKANSHA800/ TWITTER)