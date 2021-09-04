Sidharth Shukla's Death: John Cena Shares Pic Of Late Actor, Indian Fans Get Emotional

Television actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla's death has left a void in the hearts of millions of his fans, family and the film fraternity. Condolences have been pouring in for the Bigg Boss 13 winner after he collapsed owing to a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Among many notable celebrities, Hollywood star and WWE champion John Cena took to his Instagram account on Saturday and uploaded a monochrome photo of the actor. This gesture left many Indian fans in awe of Cena, who thanked the latter for acknowledging the TV star's demise.

John Cena condoles Sidharth Shukla's death

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor, whose last rites were performed on Friday was a well-known face in the film industry, having a widespread fan following. It comes as no surprise that global icon, John Cena took note of the situation and condoled his death. Indian fans were overwhelmed by this gesture, with one user commenting, "John sir you are a great person", while another wrote," You care for us Cena we love you, sir, from India".

John Cena, who enjoys a whopping 16.2 million followers on Instagram, is known to acknowledge several Indian celebrities time and again on his profile. In the past, he has shared photos of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma among others without any context or caption. He even shared Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz's photo. Cena has also paid condolences to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40

Sidharth Shukla was known for his amazing TV performances, Bollywood projects as well as appearances in several reality shows. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium, glimpses of which were heart-wrenching.

Known for his role in popular Television drama Balika Vadhu, the late Sidharth Shukla received the spotlight after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth's showbiz career began with his modelling stint, post which he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 as well as marked his presence on the silver screen with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The late actor's last stint was in Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3, in which he essayed the role of Agastya. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

(IMAGE CREDITS- AP/REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA/INSTA)