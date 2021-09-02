Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla's Death: Karenvir Bohra 'shocked', Mukti Mohan 'still Can't Believe'

As the country mourns the untimely demise of the talented television actor Sidharth Shukla, his colleagues and friends are coming out to express their grief

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Sidharth Shukla

Instagram


As the country mourns the untimely demise of the talented television actor Sidharth Shukla, his colleagues and friends are coming out to express their grief and condole the death of the Balika Vadhu actor. Among others, Actor Karenvir Bohra took to his official Twitter account to express his immense shock at the demise of Sidharth. In a tweet he wrote that he is devastated and is "beyond shocked" with the news. In agony, he further wrote that this is some sort of bad joke, God is playing with all of us. He wrote, “This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. how can this happen??? What kind of joke is God is playing with us #SidharthShukla”

Mukti Mohan mourns Sidharth Shukla's death

Remembering him, dancer Mukti Mohan also shared some of her pictures with the deceased actor. Mukti said that more than trophies, Sidharth had won people’s hearts and it is hard for her to believe that he is no more, In a tweet, she wrote, “More than trophies you’d won hearts siddy boii, still can’t believe you are gone.” Speaking of the uncertainty of life, she wrote, “We never know when we’re meeting a friend for the last time. Sending my love, strength and prayers to his mom” 

Other than this, many Bollywood celebrities have also expressed deep grief for the sudden demise of the actor. Several celebrities took their social media accounts to pay respect to the late actor. Akshay Kumar said on Twitter, “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti.” 
 

Famous Indian Director Hansel Mahta also shared few words by saying, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.” 

Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, a Mumbai hospital confirmed.  The star, who has worked in numerous popular TV shows and made headlines as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, got a heart attack in the morning and was brought dead to the hospital.  He was 40.

(Image: Instagram: Mukti Mohan/ Sidharth Shukla/ Karenvir Bohra)

Tags: Sidharth Shukla, Sidharth Shuklas death, Mukti Mohan
First Published:
