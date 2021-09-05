Sidharth Shukla's Death: Kavita Kaushik Reacts After A Fan Of Late Actor Slips Into Coma

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has come as a great blow to the entire film fraternity who has been expressing their grief. Not just the industry but the tragic news left his fans devastated. As a fan of Sidharth Shukla reportedly slipped into a coma after she heard about the actor's demise, actor Kavita Kaushik requested everyone to take care of their health during this time when everyone is trying to process the loss.

Kavita Kaushik pens consoling message for Sidharth Shukla's fans

Kavita took to Twitter and wrote, “Saw images of a fan in a coma in an ICU, Please take care of yourselves all Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans, I sincerely request you to think of your parents and families too! Sidharth would never be happy with this, to pay him to respect pls be strong and try to lift each other up now.” Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest. He was 40 when he died. Mourning his death, Kavita had tweeted, "Such a Happy young man and a complete Hero gone, you made the Era end Sidharth, you are going to make Millions of us cry for a long time! Not fair[sic]."

Saw images of a fan in a coma in an icu,Please take care of yourselves all Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans, I sincerely request you to think of your parents and families too! Sidharth would never be happy with this, to pay him respect pls be strong and try to lift each other up now🙏 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, most recently, sources told Republic Media Network that the actor died of natural circumstances. The actor’s demise was initially registered with the Mumbai Police as a case of accidental death. However, sources told Republic Media Network that after the post-mortem of the late actor was conducted, the doctor informed the police that death by accident could be ruled out as the cause of death. It was clarified that Sidharth died under natural circumstances. The source also mentioned that as it was a natural death, the investigation would be closed in a day or two. The late actor's mortal remains were brought to the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday for the last rites. This was after Cooper Hospital handed over the late actor's mortal remains to his family.

Sidharth Shukla who started his career as a model has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma ki Dhulhaniya, Soorma, and more. He recently received appreciation for his latest series Broken But Beautiful 3, where he played the role of Agastya. He was also a winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

(IMAGE: IKAVITAKAUSHIK/REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA/Instagram)