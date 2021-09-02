Sidharth Shukla's Death: Khatron Ke Khiladi Participants Express Grief, Send Condolences 

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday. This was informed by an official at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He was 40 years old. Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning, as per officials at the hospital, though the post mortem is yet to take place. He was taken to hospital at around 11 am. He is best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, and as the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 7.

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Khatron ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss participants express grief and condolences

Television actors have been expressing their grief over Shukla's passing. Arjun Bijlani, TV actor posted on his Instagram. He put up a picture with the caption, "Too soon bro too soon . .. !! RIP Sid ... May god give ur mom and sister all the strength they need. Will remember all the good times we had .. cheers buddy .. " Jay Bhanushali, Fear Factor 7 participant with Shukla also posted on Instagram. He said, "Still can't believe @realsidharthshukla Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. #rip #gonetoosoon." He posted the same on his Twitter as well.

Abhinav Shukla, Indian actor and model put up a post on his Twitter and Instagram. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken !". On Instagram, he posted a picture of them from their modelling days and wrote, "Thats where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one liners followed by Name . Siddharth’s Intro : “live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai”. …..Not done man ! You left so early !".

Nikki Tamboli, Shukla's co-participant in Bigg Boss, also posted on Instagram, with a number of stills from the show. Some of the stills shows the two of them next to each other, in conversation. She wrote, "Life has taken difficult turns for me..i consider myself Gods chosen one and have taken it all in my stride but the last few months have been difficult personally and as i was getting settled in..You Left..I met you as a complete stranger in the bigboss house but you became my biggest strength ...you never gave up on me, held me when i broke down...i dont know if i have thanked you enough and its sad i wont get to do that now.. But i promise to tell you about how thankful i am when we meet again,You will be my Forever crush. I am Numb...processing your loss will take a long long time..

Rest In Peace SS...I will sorely miss you 💔😢".

Shocked to hear news of my friend @sidharth_shukla gone too soon Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.



RIP pic.twitter.com/1LamSDGJ64 — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@imjaybhanushali) September 2, 2021

Condolences pour in over Sidharth Shukla's demise

A lot of other popular names from the Fear Factor show have been posting their condolences and expressing their grief over the passing of the actor today morning. Mahhi Vij, another participant from the Khatron ke Khiladi 7 also posted on her Instagram. A number of participants from the show have expressed their condolences. Divyanka Tripathi, an Indian TV actress also put out a post saying, "I've barely known you personally Sidharth & I know that you were at your peak yet there was so much more to do, lot more love to be received. You are gone too soon...wi many hearts broken. I wish this news wasn't true. Deepest condolences to all who were close to Sidharth & loved him dearly."

Sidharth Shukla's career in the entertainment industry

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model before landing a starring part in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na on television. He also participated in shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi, but it was with Balika Vadhu that he became a huge star. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13 were among the reality series in which he appeared. Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, in which he had a supporting role.

(IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi and Jay Bhanushali - Instagram)