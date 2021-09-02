Sidharth Shukla's Death Leaves Audience Curious About His Upcoming Work

Quick links:
Sidharth Shukla's death comes as a tragic and shocking event on Thursday, an event that has left the entertainment industry in a state of sorrow. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest and is said to have been declared dead before reaching Mumbai's Cooper hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am. He has left a remarkable trail with his endeavours in the film and television industry, rising to fame with his long-standing role in Balika Vadhu.
He became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, post which his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill gained widespread coverage. The duo recently appeared on Dance Deewane 3, entertaining their 'Sidnaaz' fans. Sidharth was on a successful streak with his performances, having several upcoming projects in his kitty. Have a look at the actor's future projects, which will forever remain incomplete without him.
Pinkvilla enlisted the Bigg Boss 13 winner's future projects, which would've made headlines with the actor's trailblazing performance.
His showbiz career began with his modelling stint, post which he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. His claim to fame was Colors TV's hit show Balika Vadhu in which he starred alongside the late Pratyusha Banerjee.
He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 as well as marked his presence on the silver screen with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.
