Sidharth Shukla's Death Leaves Audience Curious About His Upcoming Work

Sidharth Shukla's death comes as a tragic and shocking event on Thursday, an event that has left the entertainment industry in a state of sorrow. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest and is said to have been declared dead before reaching Mumbai's Cooper hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am. He has left a remarkable trail with his endeavours in the film and television industry, rising to fame with his long-standing role in Balika Vadhu.

He became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, post which his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill gained widespread coverage. The duo recently appeared on Dance Deewane 3, entertaining their 'Sidnaaz' fans. Sidharth was on a successful streak with his performances, having several upcoming projects in his kitty. Have a look at the actor's future projects, which will forever remain incomplete without him.

Sidharth Shukla's list of upcoming projects

Pinkvilla enlisted the Bigg Boss 13 winner's future projects, which would've made headlines with the actor's trailblazing performance.

According to sources, Sidharth was set to star with Jennifer Winget for an OTT project. An unofficial announcement had been apparently made for the same, however, no official confirmation was given.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was also slated to appear alongside Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi for a project on Disney+Hotstar OTT. It was touted to be a spy thriller.

In another treat for his Sidnaaz fans, Shukla was to collaborate with Shehnaaz for another music video single. The duo has already delivered hit tracks like Bhula Dunga, Ek Tarfa, and Shona Shona in the past.

MTV's hit reality show, Ace of Space, which is scheduled to come up with its third season, was also to be hosted by Sidharth.

After his last appearance in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth was also to return for another show with beau Shehnaaz Gill. He was reportedly in talks with producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia who were planning the show for the couple. It was touted as a romantic drama with a spy angle.

There has been chatter noted on Twitter about his upcoimg projects, with fans being curious about what Shukla was working on, or where they could expect to see him next. Have a look at some of the tweets.

A little busy nowadays

And thought will start being active on Twitter within a couple of days

And support Sid looking forward to his upcoming projects all got vanished with the shocking news of Sid's demise 💔



Joined Twitter only for you @sidharth_shukla — ACHILLES (@harpreethdu) September 2, 2021

So based on this poll, most of my friends asked me to go and come back. So finally time for a break, will be back soon, don't forget me when I am not here.

Keep loving and supporting @sidharth_shukla and his upcoming projects in the meanwhile. Love you all#SidharthShukla https://t.co/VubI9vbDcm pic.twitter.com/EkzPhnK3Ja — RASHED😷 (@Rashed72489352) August 29, 2021

A look at Sidharth Shukla's previous projects

His showbiz career began with his modelling stint, post which he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. His claim to fame was Colors TV's hit show Balika Vadhu in which he starred alongside the late Pratyusha Banerjee.

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 as well as marked his presence on the silver screen with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

