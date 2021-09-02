Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla's Death Leaves Audience Curious About His Upcoming Work

Sidharth Shukla has stunned audiences with all his performances. Here's a list of the actor's upcoming projects, which he would've graced with his presence.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sidharth Shukla

IMAGE- Instagram-RealSidharthShukla


Sidharth Shukla's death comes as a tragic and shocking event on Thursday, an event that has left the entertainment industry in a state of sorrow. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest and is said to have been declared dead before reaching Mumbai's Cooper hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am. He has left a remarkable trail with his endeavours in the film and television industry, rising to fame with his long-standing role in Balika Vadhu.

He became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, post which his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill gained widespread coverage. The duo recently appeared on Dance Deewane 3, entertaining their 'Sidnaaz' fans. Sidharth was on a successful streak with his performances, having several upcoming projects in his kitty. Have a look at the actor's future projects, which will forever remain incomplete without him. 

Sidharth Shukla's list of upcoming projects 

Pinkvilla enlisted the Bigg Boss 13 winner's future projects, which would've made headlines with the actor's trailblazing performance. 

  • According to sources, Sidharth was set to star with Jennifer Winget for an OTT project. An unofficial announcement had been apparently made for the same, however, no official confirmation was given. 
  • The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was also slated to appear alongside Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi for a project on Disney+Hotstar OTT. It was touted to be a spy thriller. 
  • In another treat for his Sidnaaz fans, Shukla was to collaborate with Shehnaaz for another music video single. The duo has already delivered hit tracks like Bhula Dunga, Ek Tarfa, and Shona Shona in the past. 
  • MTV's hit reality show, Ace of Space, which is scheduled to come up with its third season, was also to be hosted by Sidharth. 
  • After his last appearance in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth was also to return for another show with beau Shehnaaz Gill. He was reportedly in talks with producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia who were planning the show for the couple. It was touted as a romantic drama with a spy angle. 
There has been chatter noted on Twitter about his upcoimg projects, with fans being curious about what Shukla was working on, or where they could expect to see him next. Have a look at some of the tweets.

A look at Sidharth Shukla's previous projects 

His showbiz career began with his modelling stint, post which he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. His claim to fame was Colors TV's hit show Balika Vadhu in which he starred alongside the late Pratyusha Banerjee. 

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 as well as marked his presence on the silver screen with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Image: Real Sidharth Shukla Instagram

READ | What happened to Sidharth Shukla? Police sources reveal timeline leading to actor's death
READ | Suniel Shetty 'shocked beyond belief' on Sidharth Shukla's death; 'This was no age to go'
READ | Sidharth Shukla's death: Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Gauahar Khan arrive at actor's residence
READ | Sidharth Shukla's body to remain at Cooper Hospital overnight; post mortem conducted
READ | Sidharth Shukla's death: Kriti Sanon, Kharbanda mourn, are 'heartbroken', 'beyond shocked'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sidharth Shukla, Sidharth Shukla no more, Sidharth Shuklas death
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND