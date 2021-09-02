Sidharth Shukla's Death: Maniesh Paul Mourns The Loss; Says 'you Had A Long Way To Go'

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on Thursday morning left the entire industry in shock. The actor was bought in at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital in the morning after he was found unconscious at his residence. He was pronounced dead at arrival. Shukla is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack. Several celebrities and his co-stars from the industry expressed their grief and shock over the actor's sudden demise. Actor Maniesh Paul took to his Twitter and mourned Sidharth Shukla's death.

Maniesh Paul griefs Sidharth Shukla's death

Maniesh Paul shared photos with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and expressed his grief. Paul wrote that Shukla had so many things to achieve and that he had gone too soon. Maniesh wrote, "I still cant believe it..feeling numb…cant believe it that I won't see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace."

Sidharth Shukla's death

Sidharth Shukla is said to have suffered a massive heart attack and was bought to Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. An official from Cooper Hospital told PTI that Shukla was dead at the time of arrival in the hospital. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep.

The actor became a household name after his role as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular show Balika Vadhu. He was also seen in the popular TV series Dil Se Dil Tak. He further gained widespread popularity as a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and even went on to win the show. His most recent release was the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The show was a success and Shukla was praised for his performance. He was earlier this week seen as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane with his rumoured girlfriend Shenaaz Gill.

