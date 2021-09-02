Sidharth Shukla's Death: Popular Shows And Films Of The Actor Apart From 'Balika Vadhu'

Sidharth Shukla passed away today morning, due to a heart attack. He was 40 years old. His parts in Broken But Beautiful 3, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak were extremely well-known in the entertainment industry. Here is a look back on some of his most celebrated works.

Sidharth Shukla's career in the entertainment industry

Shukla made his acting debut in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, in which he played the lead part. Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014. He acted in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He had a supporting part for this movie. He played the supporting role of Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor and the fiancé of Alia Bhatt's female protagonist. In 2009, he starred alongside Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Tailang in Star One's Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi. He played the role of Veer Vardhan Singh. In September of 2010, the show came ended. He also appeared in a few episodes of Aahat after the show Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi concluded. In 2011, he played the role of Rahul Kashyap opposite Pavitra Punia in Love U Zindagi. He also made an appearance in a CID episode.

Balika Vadhu role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar

Shukla made his acting debut in Balika Vadhu in 2012. He played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar opposite Pratyusha Banerjee and Toral Rasputra. This role was a game-changer for the actor. He left the show after his character died in the show. Shukla later starred in the Kazakhstan film Business in Kazakhstan as Mr Chakraborty, an Indian businessman. He starred alongside Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin in the 2017 film Dil Se Dil Tak as Parth Bhanushali. In December 2017, he exited the series.

Bigg Boss and OTT fame

He won the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in February 2020 after competing in it in 2019. Shukla made his OTT debut as Agastya Rao in the third season of ALTBalaji & MX Player's romance web series Broken But Beautiful. In the series, he co-starred with Sonia Rathee. The series and Shukla's performance were well-received by critics.

