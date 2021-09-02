Sidharth Shukla’s Death: Read The Actor’s Tweets That Spread Positivity, Inspired His Fans

Famous TV actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2. The late actor was extremely active on Twitter and often shared his thoughts on the platform. Here are some of the actor’s tweets that inspired his fans and followers.

Sidharth Shukla’s tweets that inspired his fans

One of the tweets that went viral after Sidharth Shukla’s death was about living life to the fullest. The sudden death of the actor at the age of 40 taught everyone that life is short and that’s exactly what Sidharth Shukla’s tweet was about. He wrote, “Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you........ just enjoy life.. have fun ... and give them something to talk about.”

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you ........ just enjoy life .. have fun ... and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

One of the actor’s tweets that resonated with his fans was about choosing to run away from problems or face them. He wrote that others can make us feel only how we choose to feel. He tweeted, “Either run away from your problems or face them and be stronger ... ppl can only make you feel.... how you want to feel …”

Either run away from your problems or face them and be stronger ... ppl can only make you feel.... how you want to feel ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 8, 2020

Another inspiring tweet from the late Balika Vadhu actor was about finding success in life. He wrote, “Nothing can give you success but yourself.” His tweet continues, “If it is important to you ......you will find a way If not ........you will find an Excuse!” Several Twitter users commented on the tweet and mentioned they felt inspired and motivated by it.

Always remember nothing can give you success but Yourself ..........If it is important to you ......you will find a way If not ........you will find an Excuse ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 20, 2020

The late actor also penned down another tweet about excuses that touched his fans and followers. He encouraged them to make mistakes and keep moving forward. He wrote, “Make mistakes but don’t quit ... lose your excuses and you find your results.”

Make mistakes but don’t quit ... lose your excuses and you find your results ..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 29, 2021

The actor who appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania wrote a tweet about destiny earlier this year. He inspired fans by mentioning that their decisions can change their destiny. He wrote, “Destiny is something that’s not in your hand but decision making is .... destiny can not change your decision but your decision can change your destiny ...! Make the right moves and move forward.”

Destiny is something that’s not in your hand but decision making is .... destiny can not change your decision but your decision can change your destiny ...! Make the right moves and move forward ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 6, 2021

Another one of Sidharth Shukla's tweets that inspired fans was about overcoming challenges. He also urged his fans to change the way they think if they want something different in their lives. His exact words were, “Challenges will always be there but being defeated is completely up to you .... you are where you are for the way you think .... you want something different then change the way you think ....”

Challenges will always be there but being defeated is completely up to you .... you are where you are for the way you think .... you want something different then change the way you think .... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 20, 2020



Picture Credits:Sidharth Shukla-Twitter