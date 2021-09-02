Sidharth Shukla's Death: Shefali Bagga And Sana Khan 'still In Shock', Grieve The Loss

Television popular names Shefali Bagga and Sana Khan said that they are still in shock over the demise of Sidharth Shukla. Sana Khan spoke to Republic TV about how she found out about the tragic news via a phone call earlier in the day that led her to look it up on the internet. Shefali Bagga also gave Republic TV an exclusive interview over the demise of her co-contestant from Bigg Boss, as she spoke of their time together in the reality show and his nature.

Shefali Bagga talks about her memories with Sidharth Shukla

Bagga started by saying that she is still in shock and is unable to believe that he truly has passed away. She wondered why numerous people from the industry have been passing from heart attacks. She spoke about her sadness and grief over him passing away at a young age. Bagga mentioned that she spent almost 3 months in the Bigg Boss house with Sidharth Shukla and they created a lot of good memories during the show. Speaking about Shukla in the show, Bagga said that he was very “fun-loving”, “talented”, “motivating”, “supporting” and “understanding”. She said that he supported her regardless of the fights they had during the show and would explain the tasks to her. She reminisced about the time when they worked as a team during a task on the show. She mentioned her wild card entry in the second half of the show, and that Shukla was a good friend to her at that time when she felt alone. She stated that he was the kind of person who was always there for his friends and very compassionate. In the end, Shefali expressed immense shock over Sidharth's sudden demise despite having good physical and mental health.

Shefali Bagga started out by saying, “I am still in shock actually, I seriously can’t believe that this has happened and I am so shocked, that why is this happening to so many people around us; people are dying through heart attack.”

Yakeen nahi ho raha . Gone too soon 😢 RIP Siddharth .We will miss you pic.twitter.com/ygf9CC4SmU — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) September 2, 2021

Sana Khan opens up about how she found out about the death of Sidharth Shukla

Sana Khan started off by expressing her shock at the news of Shukla’s demise. She said that she got a call about the news and that she is still trying to get more details of the incident. Someone called her and told her, which led to her googling about the news. Sana Khan is an actress, model, and dancer in India. The actress was a co-contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, in which Sidharth had lifted the trophy. She worked primarily in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. She was a finalist on Bigg Boss 6 in 2012, where she competed as a contestant.

Sana Khan said, “I still can’t sink in this, that he’s no more with us. It’s very very shocking and I really hope and pray that his family gets more strength to go through this, because it’s really tough”.

Shefali Bagga on Twitter: "I have no words"

Shefali Bagga is an Indian journalist and a TV personality. She had appeared in the television reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 along with Shukla. She wrote on Twitter, "Just got to know. This is shocking. I have no words. I seriously can’t believe that Siddharth Shukla is no more Om shanti." Sidharth Shukla's death was confirmed by Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He was 40 years old. He was transported to the Cooper hospital at 11 a.m. today. At Cooper Hospital, doctors are performing a postmortem, and the body will be released soon.

Just got to know. This is shocking. I have no words . I seriously can’t belive that Siddharth Shukla is no more 😢 Om shanti 🙏 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) September 2, 2021

(IMAGE: SANAKHAAN21 / REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA - INSTAGRAM / SHEFALIBB13 - TWITTER)