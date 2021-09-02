The news of Sidharth Shukla's death shocked the entire country on Thursday morning. The actor became a household name for his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. Shukla had a few months back shared a throwback video of his entry on the popular show. Take a look at the video here.

Watch Sidharth Shukla's entry in 'Balika Vadhu'

Sidharth Shukla had a few months back taken to his Instagram and shared a throwback of his entry as Shivraj Shekhar on the show Balika Vadhu. The video also featured late actor Pratyusha Banerjee who played the role of Anandi on the show. As he shared the video, Shukla wrote, "Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen." Watch the video below.

Sidharth Shukla is said to have suffered a heart attack and was bought to Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. An official from Cooper Hospital told PTI that Shukla was dead at the time of arrival in the hospital. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep.

Sidharth Shukla started his career as a model and won the World's Best Model title in December 2005 beating 40 other participants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He was also seen in the popular TV series Dil Se Dil Tak. He further gained widespread popularity as a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and even went on to win the show. His most recent release was the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The show was a success and Shukla was praised for his performance. He was earlier this week seen as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane with his rumoured girlfriend Shenaaz Gill.

Image: Sidharth Shukla Instagram