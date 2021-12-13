Sidharth Shukla's Family Posts 'Thank You' Note For Fans On Late Actor's Birth Anniversary

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's family issued a statement on Monday expressing gratitude towards fans who remembered him on his 41st birthday anniversary, which was on Sunday. According to a report by news agency ANI, the statement from Sidharth's family says that his birthday would have been a 'difficult' day for them but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful.

Sidharth Shukla's family feels grateful to fans

The statement from the late actor's family reads, "Sidharth's Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever." "A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family," it concluded.

The unfortunate passing of the popular television actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to the entire entertainment industry with the actor passing away at the mere age of 40. However, the actor left several precious memories behind for his fans and the loved ones who recently remembered him on the occasion of his 41st birth anniversary. The entire social media was flooded with fans remembering the late actor. However, there was one post that caught the netizens' attention on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill also took to her Instagram handle and shared a smiling picture of late actor Sidharth where a pair of white wings were edited on the photo to depict him as an angel. The post came on the late actor's 41st birth anniversary. Netizens in the comments section shared Shehnaaz Gill's sentiments as they poured in love and support to the actor.

Fans and celebrities alike took to their respective social media handles to remember the young actor who breathed his last on September 2 this year after suffering a heart attack. Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote on his Twitter, ''It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now! #HBDSidharthShukla''

It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2021

Happy Birthday King Siddharth 🎂🎊🎉🥳

Miss You A Lot Champ 😌😌😢😢#SidharthShukla #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2XsYvHjxqd — ❤️𝑆𝑖𝑑𝑁𝑎𝑎𝑧 𝑘𝑎 𝐷𝑖𝑒 𝐻𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝐹𝑎𝑛❤ (@SalmanK92275021) December 12, 2021

Image: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla/Twitter/@YoutuberMrJoy