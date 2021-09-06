Sidharth Shukla's Family Requests 'privacy To Grieve' In A Statement Post Actor's Demise

Just four days after actor Sidharth Shukla left for the heavenly abode on September 2, the family members issued a statement asking everyone to 'respect their privacy and let them grieve in peace'. The late actor’s family also took a minute to thank the efforts of the Mumbai Police for protecting everyone and acting as a shield at the crematorium.

Sidharth Shukla's family issues first statement post actor's tragic demise

Sidharth Shukla who shot to fame after his stint in a reality show and became a household name breathed his last on September 2 due to a heart attack. The actor was only 40 when he died. The late actor’s family who is still coping up with his sudden and tragic loss, finally released a statement while asking the late actor’s fans to keep him alive in their ‘thoughts and prayers’. The statement read:

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family."

The family is also organising a prayer meeting for him on Monday, September 6 at 5 pm. The fans will also be allowed to be a part of the meditation and prayer virtually where they can come together for one last time to bid goodbye to their favourite star. The meditation will be held by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the other Brahma Kumaris. Karanvir Bohra shared the invite on Instagram on behalf of the actor’s family that read, “Let's all come together today at 5 pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro".

IMAGE: REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA/Instagram