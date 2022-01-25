Sidharth Shukla’s Family Says 'please Reach Out To Us' For Use Of Actor's Name In Projects

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise left his fans, family and the film fraternity in shock as they mourned his tragic loss. The actor breathed his last in September 2021 and is still remembered for his work. A statement from the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor's family has now surfaced online, in which they request individuals who wish to use the actor's name or face in any project to take their permission. The statement was posted by several netizens online.

Sidharth Shukla’s family issues statement

In the statement that surfaced online, the family of the late star mentioned that they hope people will respect their decision of having to ask for their permission before using Shukla's name or face in any project. The statement mentioned that although the actor is no more, he is an integral part of the family and the family known what his wishes would be. The statement that surfaced online read-

"To All Of Sidharth's Well-wishers, We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let's keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with..... From, The Shukla Family"

Image: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla)